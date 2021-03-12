Washington Tag On Scherff: Was There Front-Office Debate?

Brandon Scherff's second franchise tag was apparently Ron Rivera's decision and his alone.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Make no mistake about who's still in charge and 100% in charge. It's Ron Rivera.

So when coach Rivera says that the decision to franchise tag Brandon Scherff for a second year in a row was "my decision and my decision alone" ...

1) Yes, that sounds right, but ...

2) It could signify that there was some philosophical divide among the front-office officials.

Why else would Ron reinforce that it was his decision and his alone? Logically, there is no reason to say that unless there was some significant debate or opposition inside the building.

We didn't have a significant issue at all with tagging Scherff for a second year because we also feel that Scherff is not worth a long-term deal at approximately $17 million per year.

Not for a "good'' to "very good guard'' (in our opinion) ... at a non-premier position (in the opinion of most).

Keeping Scherff for one more year makes much more sense, even at a far higher rate than ideal, as opposed to a long-term investment at significant money and term.

The second franchise tag gives you until July 15 to bridge the gap, the last date that a long-term deal can be negotiated until after the 2021 season is complete.

The first franchise tag did not preclude a long-term deal. Now, the playing field has changed.

“That’d be nice. You never know," Rivera said about a multi-year deal for Scherff at this point. "I think the thing everybody needs to understand is we want to keep our own. We want to show our players that we want to keep our own.

"You do want to put them in position where it is now a long-term, and then put you in position to take care of the other guys. That’s the thing that we have to look at.”

Rivera knows that the second tag increases the likelihood that Scherff is not here beyond 2021 but "that’s a chance that we’re going to take."

And it's a chance taken as dictated by Rivera himself.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Cam Newton - Washington QB Candidate - Signs With Pats