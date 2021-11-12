Know Your Enemy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Q&A

The bye week has officially said goodbye, and the Washington Football Team takes the field this Sunday at home against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We spoke with AllBucs SI publisher Zach Goodall to gain a better understanding of the Buccaneers' current state of affairs and to preview what this weekend's game could look like.

1. The Buccaneers are making a strong case to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but faced a hiccup in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints. How did the Bucs come out of that game with a loss?



Zach Goodall: Turnovers and penalties, simple as that. Tom Brady threw two interceptions including a pick-six and was strip-sacked for a third turnover, while the Bucs were flagged 11 times in total. That just isn't a winning formula, and while the Bucs have been penalized aplenty this year, I wouldn't expect that combination of mishaps often for the remainder of the year. Otherwise, Brady and Tampa Bay's offense have limited turnovers tremendously.

2. Tampa's defense does not look as dominant as it was a year ago. What has caused the unit to take a step backwards?

ZG: Injuries, and a lot of them. Each of Tampa Bay's Week 1 starting defensive backs and a handful of others have missed at least one game throughout the year. So has edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul and linebacker Lavonte David, two instrumental pieces of the Bucs defense. The pass rush is putting plenty of pressure on opposing quarterbacks which has helped the reserve secondary, and the team's run defense remains as dominant as ever. But accurate, mobile quarterbacks can give the team trouble.

3. Tom Brady could win his fourth MVP Award this year. What does he need to do to strengthen his campaign and become the MVP?

ZG: Honestly, I'm not sure what he could do to further prove his case as the league's MVP beyond winning games. Even if the 16-game schedule was still in-tact, Brady would be on pace to tie his NFL record of 50 touchdown passes in a season, and he's on pace to set a career-high with 5,300 passing yards this year. He's legitimately playing some of the best ball of his career.

4. Where does Tampa stand from an injury standpoint? Did the Week 9 bye boost the team from a health standpoint?

ZG: It helped a bit. Two players have their 21-day practice window open now, that being cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and wide receiver Scotty Miller. Both could be activated from the injured reserve before Sunday's game. Cornerback Richard Sherman is "ready to roll" in the words of Bruce Arians, as he hasn't played a snap in Tampa Bay's last two games with a hamstring injury. Otherwise, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Antonio Brown remain unlikely to play this weekend, while receiver Chris Godwin's status is in question as he appeared on the injury report this week with a foot injury.

5. What's your prediction for this game and why?



ZG: I've got the Bucs covering by a score of 31-20. This is an ideal matchup for Brady and Co. given Washington's struggles to defend the pass, even without a full receiving corps. Taylor Heinicke could give Tampa Bay some issues as he did in the playoffs earlier this year, but not enough to overcome Brady's damage.