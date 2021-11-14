WFT vs. Buccaneers Inactives: Sam Cosmi and Dyami Brown?

This has been a year of bad news for the Washington Football Team, and it only got worse on Sunday morning with new injury developments involving quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The man who was supposed to lead the team for 2021 has been out since before the end of the first quarter of Week 1. Since then, things haven't gotten much better.

Typically, a bye week is viewed as the best time to either get things figured out, and get a little healthier, or charge up to continue the previous week's successes.

In Washington, it was a time to gain more injuries with news defensive end Montez Sweat would be missing at least a month with a jaw injury, and no encouraging developments surrounding wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

The silver lining coming out of the bye week was the possibility of rookie offensive lineman Sam Cosmi, and fellow first-year player, wide receiver Dyami Brown, returning to the lineup for Week 10.

Rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was ruled out Friday with an Illness/Concussion, while tight end Sammis Reyes joined Cosmi and Brown in the questionable designation group.

Cosmi, Brown, and Reyes are all active today, while wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden and cornerback Corn Elder join their position mates, Samuel and St-Juste on the inactive list. Cornelius Lucas will start at right tackle, with Cosmi available for an emergency.

For the visiting Buccaneers, their list of players ruled out prior to the weekend is more star-studded, but figures to have less of an impact as the team has proven to play well without both wide receivers Antonio Brown, and tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

Cornerback Rashard Robinson was also ruled out on Friday, and was later put on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

The only players questionable for the Bucs before Sunday were wide receiver Chris Godwin, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, and cornerback Dee Delaney.

Reports prior to Sunday speculated Godwin was expected to play with his foot injury, and he is in fact active for Week 10.

Tampa Bay's inactives include defensive tackle Steve McLendon and safety Andrew Adams, while wide receiver Breshad Perriman and tight end Darren Fells are both active after being elevated from the practice squad this weekend.

Still, plenty of weapons on the Tampa Bay offense to make up for the losses, and enough to make the Washington Football Team home underdogs as the team seeks out its third win of the season.