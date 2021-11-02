Washington Football Team Announces 'Salute to Service Game' Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10

Ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just a few days after Veteran's Day, the Washington Football Team is turning some organizational focus to the military holiday as players and coaches prepare to come out of the bye with a win.

Tall tasks and underdog battles are nothing new to the American spirit, and as the saying goes, 'where there's a will, there's a way'. Just ask Trevor Siemian and the New Orleans Saints, the backup quarterback who engineered last week's epic upset of the Bucs.

November 11 is Veteran's Day, however, so as important as the game is on that Sunday, the franchise wants to ensure they take time to celebrate the rich military history living in the DMV.

Through a press release, the WFT and USAA are going to continue a partnership and are titling the Week 10 contest against the Bucs their "Salute to Service Game, presented by USAA".

"Prior to kickoff, the Washington Football Team will present a special military challenge coin, designed and created by USAA, for use in the official coin toss," the team announced via the release. "In what has become a long-standing tradition, challenge coins are given by one member of the military to another to reward or encourage excellence, boost morale, or to recognize fellow brother- or sister-in-arms."

In addition, fans attending the game are going to experience a military-themed game day experience.

Humvees and a Blackhawk helicopter will be staged at entry points to, and lots outside, the stadium.

Camouflaged gear will be handed out to the first 25,000 fans to arrive t the game.

And the USO-Metro Club will open early for ticket holders with military identification or Washington Salute Members.

Better yet, five TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors) Families are going to be honored pregame, every Washington Football Team player and coach will be wearing decals on helmets and pins on hats representing the initials of the fall service members of the attending TAPS families.

The United States Naval Academy Band is going to perform the National Anthem before the game, and an Oath of Enlistment Ceremony presented by the United States Air Force will take place during the first half as well.

Even the end zones are getting new paint jobs for the game, as part of the recognition efforts.

Active duty military, veterans, and military families looking to attend the game can get discounted tickets as well.

All in all, a strong way to come out of the bye week. It won't erase everything that's happened up to this point, but a little fighting spirit never hurt anyone. And who knows, maybe it can inspire the team to a big-time upset, in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL Season.

For more on the event, head to www.washingtonfootball.com/salute/ or follow @WasNFLSalute on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.