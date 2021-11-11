Washington vs Bucs: Same Stadium, Different Teams

Ten months ago, fans watched with excitement as quarterback Taylor Heinicke nearly led a Washington Football Team playoff upset against the eventual Super Bowl Champions.

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in town this weekend, there hasn't been a lot of time between the two games. But you wouldn't know it judging by the temperature around the WFT franchise.

"The biggest thing is the inconsistency in which we've played," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said Wednesday when asked about what has changed since these teams played last January. "Whether it be mistakes happening on one side of the ball, the other mistakes happening at one position or the other and not being a consistent football team."

In other words, a lot has changed since January.

The WFT defense is no longer one of the fastest-rising units in the NFL. The odds Heinicke is the future leader of the franchise have shrunk significantly. And Chase Young isn't the next big thing. Instead, he's the player most called out (outside of the quarterback) for his team's struggles.

Rivera was also asked if expectations coming out of the team's strong performance against the Bucs were too high.

"One thing I did talk about consistently has been maturity," Rivera said. "It's understanding and learning that certain things, certain elements you have to work at, you have to get better at and you have to grow and continue to grow, and that's the hard part. So were the expectations high? Yeah. But you know what? I don't think they are any higher than what we were all hoping for and expecting."

On the other side of the matchup, the Buccaneers look very similar to the team we saw in the Wild Card.

"One year older," Rivera said when asked how he compares this Bucs team to the one he saw in the 2020 playoffs. "I look out there and I see pretty much a lot of the same players, you really do. You see that group that went out there and did some good things. It's a good football team."

Two teams very familiar with each other. Upsetting Tampa Bay on Sunday wouldn't secure a trip to the playoffs for Washington, but it would perhaps restore some lost confidence in the direction of the team.

And at this point in a 2-6 season, hope for the future is the biggest thing everyone is trying to measure, as we settle in for the beginning of the back half of Washington Football Team football in 2021.