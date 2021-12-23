BREAKING: Heinicke Off COVID, Will Practice Today

So you're saying there's still a chance?

Yes, despite losing to the Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night, the Washington Football Team's playoff hopes are still alive. However, according to FiveThirtyEight, the team's playoff hopes dipped from 27 percent to nine percent.

Washington sits in 10th place in the NFC at 6-8, one game back of the Minnesota Vikings, Eagles and New Orleans Saints, who all sit at 7-7.

Helpful news to start Thursday, though: Washington Football Team QB Taylor Heinicke has cleared COVID protocols and will return to practice today, according to multiple reports.

The team faces an uphill battle, starting with this week on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, who beat them just two weeks ago in their own building. If Washington is going to turn it around and make the playoffs, the first thing it must do is get healthy. However, when the team takes a step forward, like it did with Jonathan Allen and Montez Sweat, it goes two steps back by losing linebacker Cole Holcomb and cornerback William Jackson III.

So, yes, there is a chance, but it's going to be a long shot. And Heinicke in place of Garrett Gilbert helps.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell and David Harrison react to a 27-17 loss for the WFT in Philadelphia to the Eagles.

They discuss the team's hot 10-0 start that ended up being shot to smithereens after the Eagles' offense became difficult to stop by Washington's depleted and injured defense.

They also talk about what comes next for Washington and what the team needs to do to salvage any playoff hopes the team has left.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team".