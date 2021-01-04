Washington To Host Bucs and Brady in Playoffs

Washington Football Team wins on Sunday Night Football, so they'll host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend in the playoffs

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2007 last week, all they needed was a win on Sunday over their former head coach Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons to lock up the top NFC Wild-Card spot.

They got that, 44-27. And now they get a trip to FedExField to take on the winner of the NFC East next weekend in the opening round of the playoffs.

Their opponent, of course, is the Washington Football Team, which locked up the NFC East crown on Sunday in Philadelphia, 20-14.

So, Tom Brady is coming to town, and the WFT will be featured in primetime in a Saturday night matchup set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.

The big drawing cards to the country, of course, are Tom Brady and the Bucs. But 7-9 division winner Washington obviously has a story to tell as well.

“It speaks way more to the team, the character we have,” said QB Alex Smith, who along with coach Ron Rivera is central to that story. “Everything that was stacked against, going through the offseason, new coaching staff, all the changes, all the COVID stuff, and for us to get off to a slow start like we did and find a way to battle back and then finish it off like this, it says a lot about the character we have in the locker room.

"Good or bad, those guys come to work and we put in the effort.”

And now WFT goes to work on the Bucs ... and the NFL Playoffs.