NewsPodcasts
Search

Washington To Host Bucs and Brady in Playoffs?

If the Washington Football Team wins on Sunday Night Football, they'll host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next weekend in the playoffs
Author:
Publish date:

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2007 last week, all they needed was a win on Sunday over their former head coach Raheem Morris and the Atlanta Falcons to lock up the top NFC Wild-Card spot. 

They got that, 44-27, and a trip to either FedExField or MetLife Stadium to take on the winner of the NFC East next weekend in the opening round of the playoffs. 

READ MORE: WFT Hooks Chase Back In

Their opponent, of course, depends on whether or not the Washington Football Team locks up the NFC East crown tonight in Philadelphia on Sunday Night Football (NBC, The Team 980, Radio.com). 

As you know, it's win-and-in tonight for the WFT against the Eagles, who are 4-10-1 and already eliminated even in the pathetic NFC East. 

In addition, the Eagles are missing a large number of key players, including Fletcher Cox, Miles Sanders, Desean Jackson and more. 

Eagles Final Week 17 Injury Report

Also, Nickell Robey-Coleman, their top slot corner, is out as well after being added to the COVID list. 

If we're being totally blunt; there's zero reason why Washington shouldn't win this game. 

READ MORE: Three Keys to a WFT Victory

And if Washington wins, because Tom Brady would be coming to town, we could reasonably guess that the WFT would be featured in primetime either Saturday or Sunday night for the opening round, two-day triple-header the NFL has planned. 

Depending on how the broadcast windows play out,  whatever day FOX has the late afternoon time slot could be the spot as well. That's because of Tom Brady and the Bucs -- not because of Washington ... but the WFT could only hope for a Sunday late afternoon/night game to allow maximum time in between games. 

If Washington loses tonight, the New York Giants would win the NFC East at (6-10) because of the head-to-head tiebreaker via sweeping Washington. 

Terry McLaurin Celebrate DET © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

GAMEDAY: Inactives for Washington Football Team vs. Eagles

Tom Brady © David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
News

Washington To Host Bucs and Brady in Playoffs?

Antonio Gibson Run Dallas © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Keys To A Playoff-Clinching Washington Football Team Victory Over Eagles

Terry McLaurin Wave Dallas © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Can McLaurin Gut It Out For WFT In NFL Week 17?

Chase Roullier Snap Balt © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

BREAKING: Washington Signs 'Right-Way' Standout

Alex Smith Dragged © Jerome Miron 2020 Nov 26
News

BREAKING: WFT Plan: QB Alex Smith to Start Sunday

Alex Smith Dwayne Haskins Steve Montez © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

WFT Signs QB To Replace Haskins - Who Hires New Agents

Alex Smith © Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
News

Final Injury Report For WFT Vs. Eagles: 3 Offensive Standouts 'Questionable'

Antonio Gibson TD Serve
News

WFT Gives 'Smart' Answer On RB Antonio Gibson Practice