Washington Football Team To Party For the NFL Draft

The Washington Football Team is set for a party. A draft party, that is.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team announced plans to celebrate the NFL Draft and to welcome back fans for the first time in 2021 (and since a bad home loss to the Giants in November).

The organization says that on Thursday, April 29 - the night of the opening round - that fans will be allowed to be at FedExField with free admission, but a limited capacity of 3,000 fans, all working within space and social distancing guidelines.

The statement said that tickets for admission to the event will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on April 24, but that season ticket holders will have an early access period beginning today (Thursday, April 22).

WFT fans can register and find out more on the event at Washingtonfootball.com/draft,

The organization also announced they will celebrate the 1980s to 'commemorate a golden era in Washington Football Team history – an era that inspires and fuels our future success.'

“We are thrilled to be welcoming fans back into FedExField for the first time in 2021,” President Jason Wright said via the team announcement. “This is a storied franchise with so many incredible moments rooted in the 1980’s era, and we hope our fans will join us in this fun and exciting opportunity to celebrate our past and future successes. Our organization along with Prince George’s County has kept the health and safety of the community as the highest priority in planning our stadium experience and bringing our fans back to FedExField.”

Their will be a on-field self guided tour paying respect to the "Hogs" and other touring spots like the WFT locker room.

The team will also have video board coverage of the first-round, DJ Jealousy will be playing '80's tunes and their radio broadcast team (minus DeAngelo Hall) will also be present.

If you can't get to FedExField, the team will be broadcasting their coverage on their various social media channels.