Washington Cheerleading Changes

Change is a constant for the Washington Football Team. On and off the field. Monday was no different.

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Football Team has made a business decision on Monday that puts their organization's cheerleading program on hold, while removing Jamilla Keene, the group's director.

Per a report from WUSA9, the vision is to redesign the look of the program, with the organization hiring someone who has worked with Carnival Cruise lines to rebrand the Washington group.

From Washington Football Team President Jason Wright on Monday:

"The time is right to reimagine our entire gameday experience to reinvent it in a way that reflects our modern identity and aligns with what today's fan seeks. Coach (Ron) Rivera has done an incredible job on the field. We will elevate our off-the-field product to match."

Washington also announced that they will be working with the company "Code and Theory" to assist in changes to the off-the-field experience for fans.

The two companies worked together to brand the team with its current moniker of "Washington Football Team" and also developed other features and campaigns to go along with the re-brand.

From Wright: "When we decided to retire the name we'd had since 1933, we wanted to move quickly to make a change in time for this season, but also take the time to really get our new brand and identity right. We worked with Code and Theory to create the 'Washington Football Team' identity and all of the accompanying branding in record time.

"It has been well-received by our community, our players and our fanbase. With their deep knowledge of the process thus far and incredible creative capabilities, Code and Theory is the ideal partner to continue with us in evolving the team brand to serve us and our fans for generations to come."

The organization is also adding a Vice President of Guest Experience who will redesign the entire fan experience on gameday at FedExField, which includes entertainment and the cheerleading program, hence the time-out in offseason operations.