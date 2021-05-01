Washington Football Team Top 10 Options In NFL Draft Day 3

The Washington Football Team will make their next selections on Day 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are 10 intriguing options - including trade-up possibilities.

The opening three rounds of the NFL Draft have come and gone and the Washington Football Team added some intriguing talents. They will look to continue the trend on Day 3.

Washington began with the selection of Kentucky linebacker Jamin Davis with the No. 19 pick. The Football Team has prioritized bolstering its defense in recent years and also did so with the No. 74 selection of Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste.

READ MORE: WFT Day 2 Grades: Athletic Frame is Name of the Game

The Football Team managed to add a pair of offensive prospects to add to their core between Texas tackle Samuel Cosmi (No. 51 overall) and North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown (No. 82 overall).

“These guys that we’ve drafted, starting yesterday and into today, are guys that we believe bring that to the table," Rivera said. “... If you can build predominantly through the draft and be able to keep your own and do it the right way, you give yourself an opportunity to keep a group of players together longer, especially if they’re the right kind of guys and they’re playing the kind of football you need them to play.”

Barring any trades, Washington has the following selections still to be made in this year's NFL Draft; Pick No. 124 (Round 4), Pick No. 163 (Round 5), Pick No. 244 (Round 7), Pick No. 246 (Round 7).

The Football Team could use more talent offensively to help build their core, but also could benefit from continuing to add secondary help on defense.

READ MORE: Analysis: 'Steal' For Washington Football Team In WR Dyami Brown - NFL Draft

So who are those guys that figure in Round 3 - or who figure as trade up targets? Here's our list:

1. Jamie Newman, QB, Georgia

Adding another quarterback into the mix certainly wouldn't hurt, but isn't a pressing need.

2. Hamsah Nasirldeen, S, Florida State

There's a lot of versatility here. Can play as a strong safety and as a hybrid linebacker.

3. Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami

Great speed for a tight end and would be another look to throw at defenses throughout games.

4. Trey Smith, OG, Tennessee

Great explosiveness for such a big guard. Isn't the most fluid athlete but will help in pass protection.

5. Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Active run stopper but needs to be developed as a pass rusher.

6. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

Fast interior linebacker that can wreak havoc as a run-stopper. Has potential in pass coverage, too.

7. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Big corner with great length that many consider as having strong potential at free safety. Great all-around tackler.

8. DJ Daniel, CB, Georgia

Aggressive press-man corner that breaks up a lot of passes.

9. Tyler Shelvin, DT, LSU

Massive defensive tackle who can bottle up the opposition's running game.

10. Damar Hamlin, S, Pittsburgh

Strong ball skills and is a real asset in zone coverage behind the play.