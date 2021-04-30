Washington Football Team Top Targets in NFL Draft Round 2

The Washington Football Team will make their next selection with the No. 51 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here are some intriguing options

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.

Firework trades and picks were made, but the Washington Football Team stuck to their most needed position and selected linebacker Jamin Davis with its first pick (19th).

While the spotlight shines brightest on the first round of the draft, many of the NFL’s finest are selected in later rounds. This is especially true for the WFT, who discovered Morgan Moses, Kendall Fuller, Terry McLaurin, and Antonio Davis all in previous years of day two.

Boss Ron Rivera will now have a chance to repeat his successes, with three picks on day two (51, 74, 82).

So what are the team’s top needs and options? The WFT will now look to address some other team needs including offensive tackle, safety, tight end, receiver, quarterback, and linebacker.

Potential targets:

Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

Trevon Moehrig surely won't still be available come Washington's turn to pick at No. 51, right? The former TCU star is considered the best safety in the draft,

Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

After trading Trent Williams, the WFT never quite looked the same at the position. At 6-6, 315, Cosmi would be a fine prospect to fill in Washington’s offensive tackle needs.

Richie Grant, S, Central Florida

Grant would fit in nicely alongside Landon Collins and Kamren Curl to further improve the defense and fill in a hole at safety.

Hunter Long, TE, Boston College

He is a skilled blocker that would align well with tight end Logan Thomas.

D’Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

Eskridge’s playmaking ability both as a receiver and a kick returner will attract teams throughout the league. At Western Michigan, Eskridge caught 121 passes for 2,244 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also returned 17 kicks for 467 yards and a touchdown in 2020.

Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

At 5-7, 181, Moore has all the tools. Most notably, his speed, explosion, and agility pushed him to 114 receptions, 1,258 yards (31.7 percent), and 12 TDs in 2018.

Davis Mills, QB, Stanford

While the first round went according to plan, WFT still needs a new "someday'' starting quarterback. Currently, with Ryan Fitzpatrick for a year, Mills could answer the call for the future.

