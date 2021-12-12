WATCH: WFT Finds End Zone, Still Trails Cowboys

Washington Football Team is hosting the Dallas Cowboys in the first of two games over the next three weeks in a race for the NFC East title.

The first half was all Cowboys, who led 24-0 after a first half that was dominated by Dallas' defense, holding Washington to just 30 total yards of offense.

But the second half is a time of adjustments, and coach Ron Rivera's team briefly found life in the third quarter.

Entering the scoring drive, Washington still had just 47 total yards of offense. But quarterback Taylor Heinicke orchestrated a six-play, 90-yard drive capped off by a 43-yard touchdown pass to receiver Cam Sims who was covered up by Trevon Diggs.

Then, still down 18, Washington decided to try for the two-point conversion, and while under pressure and with his receivers covered, Heinicke improvised with his legs, as he's often done during the current four-game winning streak, to complete the conversion.

That successful conversion brought Washington to within 24-8, and momentum in the second half.

During the winning streak, Washington's defense has been stingy with both yards and points, holding opponents to an average of just 17.5 points per game and 286.8 yards per game.

But Dallas' No. 1 ranked offense is already approaching the 300-yard mark in the third quarter, and its defense has three takeaways already.

Washington's offense has found legs in the second half, but it needs to keep momentum and stay consistent on offense to keep the Cowboys' defense off the field.