Washington to 'Take Big Swing' at Trade for QBs Like Rodgers, Wilson, Watson - SI Sources

As we work through our positional review of the Washington Football Team, and where it might stand in 2022, one position stands out.

Quarterback.

And now - before we dig in position-by-position - we review a piece by SI's Albert Breer that has the WFT "preparing to take a big swing at a quarterback this offseason, per team sources'' and mentioning specifically the names "Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson.''

Big swings, indeed.

Writes Breer: "There’s reason to pay attention to Washington, as the Football Team again throws its hat in the ring. There’s no guarantee, of course, that Ron Rivera, Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney reel in their big fish in March or April, and the (2021 offseason) failed pursuit of (Matthew) Stafford is proof. But if they don’t land one, it sure won’t be because their line isn’t in the water.''

Add a QB like that to what the WFT has built?

If Breer is right about getting that caliber of QB, the WFT can be right at the top of the NFC.

Our review ...

After winning the NFC East in 2020 with a 7-9 record, and a narrow defeat at the hands of the eventual world champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round, many thought that 2021 would be an improved season for Washington.

But things started out questionable right out of the gate when starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, a presumed upgrade over Taylor Heinicke, went down for the season in the first game.

Heinicke started the following 16 games, but despite there being an extra game in 2021, Washington had only five more offensive touchdown passes (21) than its already low total of 16 in 2020. The defense had high expectations coming off a tremendous season statistically in 2020, but with injuries and COVID outbreaks to key players, the defense was just a shell of its former self, and overall, a disappointment.

Even with everything that went wrong, Washington barely missed out on the playoffs at 7-10. It finished two games behind the Eagles for second place in the division and the final Wild Card spot. But there were impressive performances and wins, including over playoff teams like the Buccaneers and Las Vegas Raiders, helping second-year running back Antonio Gibson become a star in the league. He eclipsed 1,000 rushing yards and caught 32 passes. Even though the team featured inconsistent-at-best quarterback play, Terry McLaurin still passed 1,000 receiving yards for his second year in a row.

QUARTERBACKS

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The quarterback position in Washington remains in need of an upgrade. Ryan Fitzpatrick, who was brought in to stabilize the offense with experience, went down in the first game and thrust Taylor Heinicke back into the starting roll. That’s what the team was trying to avoid with the signing of Fitzpatrick. So, the team got exactly what it expected with Heinicke, average play. Allen backed up Heinicke and performed well in spot situations but isn’t the long-term answer either. Gilbert was signed as insurance, but the club will be looking at both free agency and the draft for answers. It’s doubtful Fitzpatrick will be back in Washington, and there is speculation we may see him in the broadcast booth.

Enter "Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson''?

RUNNING BACKS

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Washington has found its starting running back in Antonio Gibson. Gibson eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in his second season amassing 1,037 yards and scoring seven touchdowns. Jaret Paterson showed much promise in his rookie season after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Buffalo. He’s delivered each time his number was called and should have done enough to earn the No. 2 starting job behind Gibson in 2022. Jonathan Williams appeared in five games for Washington and was used sparingly as Patterson showed more and more promise. J.D. McKissic was solid as well, but most likely won't return. As the offensive line improves for Washington the running game will become more of a feature in the offense.

TIGHT ENDS

Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

John Bates played better as the season went on in his rookie campaign after being drafted in the fourth round in 2021. He played in all 17 games, making eight starts along the way, and has a bright future. Before going down to injury, Logan Thomas was the go-to tight end, with 18 catches for 196 yards, and three touchdowns. Ricky Seals-Jones was brought in as insurance and will most likely be gone for 2022 while Sammis Reyes continues to be developed, contributing mainly on special teams.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Terry McLaurin is a bonafide star in the NFL and that star is still on the rise. Imagine what he can accomplish with an actual starting quarterback throwing him the ball? Make no mistake, McLaurin is the future at wide receiver in Washington, and the team thought they were complimenting him with pricy addition Curtis Samuel. But Samuel has been a huge disappointment since signing him to a three-year deal worth $34.5 million. He played in only five games for a total of 10 touches and 38 yards from scrimmage. Even seventh-round rookie Dax Milne had more catches and yards than Samuel.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

© Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This unit was plagued by injuries all season and did a poor job protecting the quarterback. Running back Antonio Gibson saw success despite the line, not because of it. This will be one of the biggest areas of need in the 2022 draft and in free agency. While there are solid pieces present, turnover here should be large. Ereck Flowers and Brandon Scherff can continue to gel together while the team builds around them. Charles Leno was recently signed to a three-year contract extension in January so the team feels he’s at least a portion of the future within the position group. Sam Cosmi finished with the 11th-highest run-block grade in the NFL and the third-highest overall grade among rookie offensive tackles per PFF.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

Washington’s defensive front was supposed to be a strength of this team. But it didn’t perform anywhere near the level of 2020 when some considered it elite. Poor performance was mainly due to injuries to Montez Sweat, Chase Young, and others, as well as a COVID outbreak to the team. But as deep as this unit was thought to be, the fall-off shouldn’t have been what it was. This is still a strength of the team and with a healthy lineup in 2022 things will be expected to improve dramatically.

LINEBACKERS

Along with the defensive front, the linebacker corps should’ve been one of the strong points of the club. Cole Holcomb was a bright spot with a career-high 59 tackles in 16 games to go along with three interceptions and one sack, and the team considers him to be a cornerstone on this defensive unit. While many weren’t happy when the club spent a first-round pick on Jamin Davis, he did have a productive season. He also struggle at times, especially in the passing game, and missed several tackles. As a whole, the combination of Holcomb, Davis, and whoever they decide to put out there will need to improve in 2022.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

© Geoff Burke 2020 Oct 4

This is an expensive group on the top end that doesn’t have much depth. That will be something to be addressed for 2022 as the secondary will most likely see tremendous turnover on the bottom end. Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III, and Bobby McCain are more than serviceable while Curl showed improvement throughout the season, starting 14 games at safety. Fuller had just one interception in 2021 while Jackson III snagged just two, and those numbers will need to be better in 2022. Washington finished with the No. 22 defense overall, but it was the pass defense that really dragged the whole unit down with the fourth-worst pass defense in 2021.

SPECIAL TEAMS

© Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The kicker position saw a revolving door in Washington as the season began with Dustin Hopkins, then saw Chris Blewitt and Joey Slye before finishing with Brian Johnson. Slye left due to injury but Hopkins and Blewitt were replaced for poor performance. Way punted the ball 60 times and averaged 48.4 yards per punt in 2021 and has been a staple in Washington since 2014.

TOP 3 NEEDS:

QUARTERBACK – The most important position in football, and Washington hasn’t had a bonafide starter in quite some time. Again ... enter "Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson''?

SECONDARY – Defense wins championships, and you must do better than the fourth-worst pass defense in the league if you expect success.

LINEBACKER – Washington desperately needs another starter at linebacker to assist the failing secondary. With improvement to both units, the pass defense would improve drastically.