Did Washington Try to Trade Landon Collins?

Fans of the Washington Football Team have a reason to be disappointed about this story ... not disappointed in Landon Collins, but disappointed in the overall results following the coming and going of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

As we note here, the WFT was not active, and given that the team is 2-6, a lack of "change'' is frustrating.

But ... According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, Washington had let teams around the league know that safety/linebacker Collins was available for trade.

How serious was that pursuit ever going to be? Collins has this season and three years remaining on his monster six-year, $84 million contract, a deal he signed in 2019. So, even though Washington was reportedly open to adding money into a potential trade. ... not very serious.

But don't be disappointed in the player. Eight weeks into the season, Collins just played his second game in more of a linebacker role (rather than in his previous spot as a safety, and he looked good doing it.

After leading the team in tackles in his first game as a linebacker, Collins came in second in Week 8’s loss against the Broncos, with eight of them.

On top of his tackles, Collins got into Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater for a sack, and seemed to have forced a fumble late in the game, although the NFL's official stats don't credit him with that as of right now.

When the move was announced Collins would be playing much closer to the line of scrimmage, he said he didn't like it, but would do it.

Add the frustration from losing as well, and it's a recipe for slow play and low motivation. But Collins isn't letting all of this get to him mentally.

"Playing this game so long, you just try to keep the guys that we need tuned in," Collins said after the team's Week 8 loss to Denver. "So we can maybe make those plays that we need to make."

Making plays is how this is going to work for Collins, who in the past two weeks has compiled a total of 15 tackles, or 7.5 per game. Currently, he's on pace to have around 115 tackles for the year. This would come just two tackles shy of the 117 he racked up in 2019, his first year in Washington.

And the plays he is making this year will continue to come while he is in a Washington uniform.