Washington Football Team Trade: Worst In NFL History?

Since Dan Snyder took over ownership of the team in 1999, there have been many questionable trades. Which one ranks worst since 2000?

Dan Snyder has a way with trades. Some good, some bad. Mostly bad. A few come to mind over the last 20 seasons that to this day leave some Washington Football fans scratching their collective heads.

There is one trade that stands out among the rest. Bleacher Report recently took a look at the worst trades made since 2000. The Washington Football Team, of course, made an appearance on that list.

But for which trade? There are a couple to consider. We think of the 2012 trade-up in the draft to take Robert Griffin III. We could also consider the T.J. Duckett trade in 2006 that involved the Broncos and Falcons. Another that comes to mind is the 2008 trade with the Dolphins that netted the Washington club a 34-year old Jason Taylor, well past his prime.

Yet none of those made the list for the Washington Football Team, but rather, the April 5, 2010 trade of Donovan McNabb by the Eagles to the Redskins for a 2010 second-round pick (37th overall, Nate Allen) and 2010 fourth-round pick (104th overall subsequently traded.

Bleacher Report's words on the trade:

"For the first 11 years of his career, Donovan McNabb helped the Philadelphia Eagles win five NFC East titles and earn eight playoff appearances. Washington hoped McNabb would continue that success even after Michael Vick supplanted him in Philly.

Long story short: That didn’t happen.

Washington sent a second and third-round pick for McNabb, who posted a 5-8 record in 13 starts. He threw more interceptions (15) than touchdowns (14) during that 2010 season.

The following summer, Washington moved him to the Minnesota Vikings. At least that trade eventually landed running back Alfred Morris, a key contributor for three years."

Fans could only wonder what Dan Snyder saw in a Donovan McNabb that Philadelphia Eagles coach Andy Reid was willing to not just give up on, but trade to a division rival. But now it goes down in history, with WFT hopes that it is never repeated in any form.

