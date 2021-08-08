Washington Injury Update: WR Curtis Samuel & Cb William Jackson III

The Washington Football Team is back on the training camp practice field for today's Sunday workout with a slight bit of advancement from prized free agent wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Samuel is back on the field, but does remain on the COVID-19/reserve list, as noted here by the Washington Post. The former Carolina Panthers standout, signed by the WFT to team with Terry McLaurin as a top-notch pass-catching duo, is still working his way back into practice shape as he hasn't practiced since June.

Samuel began the summer on PUP before the shift to the COVID list.

Per the Post's Nicki Jhabvala, the list of Washington players available to work in pads today includes: tight end Sammis Reyes (knee), cornerback William Jackson (quad), offensive lineman Keith Ismael, receiver Kelvin Harmon (knee) and tackle Charles Leno.

At practice but not in pads are, among others, QB Kyle Allen (ankle) and defensive ends Shaka Toney and Casey Toohill.

In addition to the concerns about Samuel, who is missing key work with new QB Ryan Fitzpatrick as he forges a connection with McLaurin - "Fitz has been working with a lot of those guys and you really see the synergy between the two of them," Washington head coach Ron Rivera said. "They seem to get some things down'' - there is some level of concern regarding Jackson.

Like Samuel a big-money addition this offseason (via the Cincinnati Bengals), Jackson is a difference-making corner who missed Friday's practice as he works through a quad contusion. Reviews of his work in camp so far have painted him as something short of stellar, maybe due to the injury.

Washington having him on the field today is hopefully the start to progress for Jackson at cornerback ... and eventually, for Samuel to move from the sideline to the field in order to make his own progress for the WFT.

