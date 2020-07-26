Washington Football
Washington Football Team Roster Moves

Chris Russell

That didn't take long. Jeremy Vujnovich was signed as a veteran multi-position guard option but for whatever reason, he never even got a chance.

From Washington Football Team Public Relations: 

"The Washington Football Team released the following player:

G Jeremy Vujnovich

The Washington Football Team waived the following player designated with a Non-Football Injury:

WR Emanuel Hall

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the roster now stands at 84. 

Veterans are expected to fully report on Tuesday July 28th. 

