That didn't take long. Jeremy Vujnovich was signed as a veteran multi-position guard option but for whatever reason, he never even got a chance.

From Washington Football Team Public Relations:

"The Washington Football Team released the following player:

G Jeremy Vujnovich

The Washington Football Team waived the following player designated with a Non-Football Injury:

WR Emanuel Hall

Per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the roster now stands at 84.

Veterans are expected to fully report on Tuesday July 28th.

