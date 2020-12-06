SI.com
WFT vs. Steelers GAMEDAY: Anatomy Of An Upset?

Mike Fisher

The Washington Football Team is on a mini-roll.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on a major roll.

WFT has two straight wins and is now tied for the NFC East division lead at 4-7 as we go into Week 13. To make it are three wins in a row? They'll have to plow through the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL - the 11-0 Steelers.

And they'll be trying to do so on "the big stage.''

A likely key? Who can win a defensive battle. The Steelers and the Football Team rank Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, when it comes to passing yards allowed this season. That's in part about the secondaries ... but certainly for WFT, it's also about the pass rush.

READ MORE: Sources Clear Up WFT Del Rio 'Coaching Change' Rumor

Chase Young, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat and Daron Payne have all lived up to their top-round potential; it's about "presence'' but it's also about "play-making.'' Big Ben is immobile, but he's also hard to wrestle down.

And that is where an upset opportunity lies.

RECORDS: For the Steelers, it's a proud 11-0. For the WFT, it's a building 4-7.

ODDS: The Steelers are 8-point favorites, with a 42-point total over/under.

FUN FACT: The Steelers defense leads the league in sacks, takeaways, and points allowed. But they'll have to contain, maybe most of all, Terry McLaurin, who ranks fourth in the NFL in receiving yards.

WHEN: Monday, December 7, 2020 at 5 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Heinz Field

TV/RADIO: FOX, Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analysis) and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter) on the call

INJURIES For WFT, Ryan Anderson (knee) is questionable, as is Morgan Moses (groin).

READ MORE: Washington Getting Healthy At Right Time

For Pittsburgh, Bud Dupree tore his ACL during the game against the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on IR. James Conner (COVID-19) continues to be monitored for the virus.

THE FINAL WORD: "It hasn’t changed much as far as our approach," said WFT coach Ron Rivera of the schedule changes that have pushed this game to a Monday. "I told the guys they’ve got to stay fluid and just got to be ready to handle anything that changes and anything that moves. ... "Let’s not make a big deal about it. The focus is really to play the game."

