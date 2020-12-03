ASHBURN, Va. - The undefeated Steelers are next for the 4-7 Washington Football Team in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET. ... and maybe there is just a bit of vulnerability in The Steel City?

The Steelers, on a frigid Wednesday afternoon, barely hung on to defeat the COVID-riddled Baltimore Ravens, 19-14 to improve to 11-0.

The win came with an apparent heavy cost for Pittsburgh's prized pass rush as it looks like Bud Dupree will be lost for the rest of the year.

Nobody roots for injuries. But that's a significant help for the Washington Football Team, who will need whatever breaks they can get, if they are to topple the best team in the NFL right now.

And if a WFT fan watched Pittsburgh's win over Robert Griffin III and the Triple-A Baltimore Ravens, who were barely able to field a team on Wednesday afternoon, that fan might come away feeling that the Steelers are ... beatable?

READ MORE: Washington's Cool 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

Pittsburgh had a couple of early turnovers that Baltimore only partially capitalized on, while Ben Roethlisberger threw over 50 times but came away with just 266 yards passing.

The Steelers could have been in more trouble than they really were if Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't bypass three easy points on the final play of the first half. They went for the touchdown with their backup quarterback and tight end along with many others missing, and came away with nothing.

READ MORE: A Quarantine Quarterback

The black-and-gold will take on the burgundy-and-gold on a short week for Pittsburgh and a long layover for Washington, but WFT coach Ron Rivera said that fact “hasn’t changed much as far as our approach. We’re going to focus in on the things we need to do to give ourselves the opportunity to win a football game.

"I told the guys they’ve got to stay fluid and just got to be ready to handle anything that changes and anything that moves. Let’s not make a big deal about it. Again, the focus is really to play the game.”

And then to play the game ... against a Steelers team that is unbeaten ... but arguably, not unbeatable.