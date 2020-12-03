SI.com
Washington Football
HomeNewsPodcastsBurgundy & Gold+
Search

WFT Vs. Steelers: Is Pittsburgh 'Due To Lose'?

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - The undefeated Steelers are next for the 4-7 Washington Football Team in Pittsburgh on Monday afternoon at 5 p.m. ET. ... and maybe there is just a bit of vulnerability in The Steel City?

The Steelers, on a frigid Wednesday afternoon, barely hung on to defeat the COVID-riddled Baltimore Ravens, 19-14 to improve to 11-0. 

The win came with an apparent heavy cost for Pittsburgh's prized pass rush as it looks like Bud Dupree will be lost for the rest of the year. 

Nobody roots for injuries. But that's a significant help for the Washington Football Team, who will need whatever breaks they can get, if they are to topple the best team in the NFL right now. 

And if a WFT fan watched Pittsburgh's win over Robert Griffin III and the Triple-A Baltimore Ravens, who were barely able to field a team on Wednesday afternoon, that fan might come away feeling that the Steelers are ... beatable?

READ MORE: Washington's Cool 'My Cause, My Cleats' Campaign

Pittsburgh had a couple of early turnovers that Baltimore only partially capitalized on, while Ben Roethlisberger threw over 50 times but came away with just 266 yards passing. 

The Steelers could have been in more trouble than they really were if Ravens coach John Harbaugh didn't bypass three easy points on the final play of the first half. They went for the touchdown with their backup quarterback and tight end along with many others missing, and came away with nothing. 

READ MORE: A Quarantine Quarterback 

The black-and-gold will take on the burgundy-and-gold on a short week for Pittsburgh and a long layover for Washington, but WFT coach Ron Rivera said that fact “hasn’t changed much as far as our approach. We’re going to focus in on the things we need to do to give ourselves the opportunity to win a football game.

"I told the guys they’ve got to stay fluid and just got to be ready to handle anything that changes and anything that moves. Let’s not make a big deal about it. Again, the focus is really to play the game.”

And then to play the game ... against a Steelers team that is unbeaten ... but arguably, not unbeatable.

THANKS FOR READING WASHINGTON FOOTBALL ON SI
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sources Clear Up WFT Del Rio 'Coaching Change' Rumor

Sources Vehemently Deny To SI Rumors About The Washington Football Team Planning On 'Altering' The Defensive Coaching Staff For 2021

Chris Russell

Washington Football Team's Powerful 'My Cause, My Cleats' NFL Push

A push that comes from NFL players every year at this time is "My Cause, My Cleats" and the Washington Football Team has some cool items for you!

Chris Russell

While Washington Gets Shuffled - Why Is NFL Giving Ravens Special Treatment?

Are the Ravens are getting special treatment? Meanwhile, the Washington Football Team has an unusual two weeks ahead no matter how you view it. They better get their rest this week.

Chris Russell

Washington Wisely Signs A 'Quarantine QB'

The Washington Football Team has agreed to terms with QB Tyler Heinicke, an emergency QB that is plenty familiar to the offensive staff.

Chris Russell

Trick Play Timing: Gut-Feel or Catching Cowboys Napping?

The Washington Football Team let it all hang out last week in Dallas. Why? What led to the decisions they & the Cowboys made?

Chris Russell

COVID Fiasco: Steelers Vs. Washington Game Moves to Monday

The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Washington Football Team game has been moved to next Monday as the NFL borders on COVID 'fiasco'

Chris Russell

Washington Officially Heads Back to Arizona

For a second time this season, the Washington Football Team will play in Glendale, Arizona. This time against the 49ers

Chris Russell

Washington's Antonio Gibson: 'We're Putting It Together'

The Giants are in first place & the Washington Football Team is chasing again - and Alex Smith & Antonio Gibson talk turkey, as in a Thanksgiving win.

Chris Russell

Colt McCoy & Graham Gano Boot WFT From First Place in NFC East

The New York Giants beat the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and knocked the Washington Football Team out of first place.

Chris Russell

Source: Niners Prefer to Practice & Play in Arizona

The San Francisco 49ers, per our NFL source, want to play the Washington Football Team in Glendale, Arizona. Will they be allowed to?

Chris Russell