'Washington Warriors'? Here's Why Not

The Washington Football Team is busy on a number of fronts. There is some legal stuff. There is some football stuff. And there is team president Jason Wright overseeing the plan for the WFT to have a new nickname for the 2022 NFL season.

And "Warriors'' made sense. But for only a moment.

"It was my front-runner,'' Wright said on the “Washington Football Talk” podcast with JP Finlay (hat-tip Washington Wire.) "I loved it. I loved it personally. I thought all the different things that it connotes was in line with the spirit of what we wanted to develop, both on and off the field.”

Alas, Wright discovered a problem. A problem about that "connotation.''

“We said, 'You know, ‘Warriors’ doesn’t work for a variety of reasons. That was a learning journey for me, frankly,” Wright said. "I could be logical as the day is long in the way that I think about it in my mind, but it’s about the diversity of perspectives and how that changed my own thinking and our collective thinking about this that landed us where we landed.''

And, obviously, the "collective thinking'' paired along with Wright's "learning journey'' led him to realize that "Warriors'' largely comes from the same place as the franchise's previous nickname.

So, the WFT and its president move wisely forward, with some legal stuff, some football stuff and a "learning journey'' during this rebranding process.

