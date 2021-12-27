Washington vs. Dallas Inactives; Curtis Samuel OUT, Antonio Gibson IN

Despite not practicing all week long, Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson is active for tonight's Sunday Night Football contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

However, the team will be without a couple of starters on each side of the ball.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury, is inactive for tonight's game. Defensive backs William Jackson III and Corn Elder are also not suiting up for tonight's game.

Linebacker Jamin Davis was a surprise inactive for the game, but according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, he has symptoms related to COVID-19 and could not be tested before reporting those symptoms.

Davis was expected to have a larger role in tonight's game with Cole Holcomb on injured reserve, but it's the next man up in the Washington linebacker corps. Expect Khaleke Hudson to get a chunk of playing time this evening.

Rounding out the inactives are second-year wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, last week's starting quarterback Garrett Gilbert and kicker Brian Johnson, meaning Joey Slye should return to the field for the first time since injuring his hamstring against the Seattle Seahawks in late November.

As for the Cowboys, who just clinched the NFC East following the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos, they have a lot of players on COVID reserve, meaning they only listed five inactive players.

Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is the noteworthy one, with the rest including Israel Mukuamu, Kyron Brown and Will Grier.