Skip to main content
    •
    December 27, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Washington vs. Dallas Inactives; Curtis Samuel OUT, Antonio Gibson IN

    Washington will be with their top running back but without their WR2.
    Author:

    Despite not practicing all week long, Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson is active for tonight's Sunday Night Football contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

    However, the team will be without a couple of starters on each side of the ball.

    Wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who was limited in practice this week with a hamstring injury, is inactive for tonight's game. Defensive backs William Jackson III and Corn Elder are also not suiting up for tonight's game.

    Linebacker Jamin Davis was a surprise inactive for the game, but according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, he has symptoms related to COVID-19 and could not be tested before reporting those symptoms.

    Recommended Articles

    Antonio Gibson
    Play

    Washington vs. Dallas Inactives; Curtis Samuel OUT, Antonio Gibson IN

    Washington will be with their top running back but without their WR2.

    1 minute ago
    Landon Collins
    Play

    Landon Collins Moves to IR; Will Injuries Ruin Washington Playoff Chances?

    The WFT's season may soon be coming to an end due to injuries.

    Dec 25, 2021
    661C89A5-8EFE-40E8-81F5-7273D00A6E61
    Play

    Washington's Christmas Wish List: Clarity And Consistency

    What should Washington be adding to their Christmas wish list?

    Dec 24, 2021

    Davis was expected to have a larger role in tonight's game with Cole Holcomb on injured reserve, but it's the next man up in the Washington linebacker corps. Expect Khaleke Hudson to get a chunk of playing time this evening.

    Rounding out the inactives are second-year wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, last week's starting quarterback Garrett Gilbert and kicker Brian Johnson, meaning Joey Slye should return to the field for the first time since injuring his hamstring against the Seattle Seahawks in late November.

    As for the Cowboys, who just clinched the NFC East following the Las Vegas Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos, they have a lot of players on COVID reserve, meaning they only listed five inactive players.

    Offensive tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) is the noteworthy one, with the rest including Israel Mukuamu, Kyron Brown and Will Grier.

    Antonio Gibson
    News

    Washington vs. Dallas Inactives; Curtis Samuel OUT, Antonio Gibson IN

    1 minute ago
    Landon Collins
    News

    Landon Collins Moves to IR; Will Injuries Ruin Washington Playoff Chances?

    Dec 25, 2021
    661C89A5-8EFE-40E8-81F5-7273D00A6E61
    News

    Washington's Christmas Wish List: Clarity And Consistency

    Dec 24, 2021
    USATSI_15203996
    News

    WFT's Special Teams Standout Hospitalized In Car Wreck

    Dec 24, 2021
    curl
    News

    Washington Cuts QB, Moves 2 Starters to Active Roster: NFL Tracker

    Dec 24, 2021
    9465B890-6B99-4301-9366-F47E6729EDAC
    News

    How to Watch WFT at Cowboys: 'Helpless' Heinicke is Back

    Dec 24, 2021
    WFT - Eagles
    News

    What Does Washington's Playoff Path Look Like?

    Dec 23, 2021
    29FC1B6D-E28B-4516-ABE6-CA303128BC54
    News

    Washington at Cowboys: RB Antonio Gibson Worrisome?

    Dec 23, 2021