Washington WATCH: Antonio Gibson TD Puts Him Into 1,000-Yard Territory

Washington's season ends on a high note.

It's been an up-and-down season for the Washington Football Team, and even though the season will end in Week 18, it has something to celebrate heading into the offseason.

During the team's first fourth-quarter drive, running back Antonio Gibson surpassed the 1,000 yard rushing mark for the first time in his career.

Later on the drive, he ran the ball in from 18 yards out untouched for his seventh rushing touchdown of the year. 

The run also gave him a new career-high in rushing yards with 146. His previous career high came against the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 with 128 yards.

With Gibson running for 1,000 yards and Terry McLaurin catching for 1,000 himself, they become the first Washington runner-receiver duo to eclipse 1,000 yards since 2014 when running back Alfred Morris and wide receiver DeSean Jackson accomplished the feat.

With the NFL implementing a 17th game this season, records like these have more potential to break. Even though McLaurin played in every game for Washington this season, Gibson's 1,000 yards come in 15 games after he missed a pair of contests in December against the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Following Gibson's touchdown, the Giants turned it over on the first play of their next possession after Jake Fromm fumbled the ball untouched. The fumble was recovered by defensive lineman Tim Settle.

Washington kicker Joey Slye kicked a field goal to extend their lead to 22-7 and finish its season with a a calm and comfortable victory.

