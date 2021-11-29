Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    WATCH: Signs Of Life From Washington Football Team's Defense?

    The WFT defense has seen improvement over the last few games, helping the offense to win games - Washington Football Daily Blitz Podcast
    Author:

    In 2020, Washington Football Team's defense stood out as one of the best in the league. With players like Chase Young and Montez Sweat coming into their own last season, the WFT defensive front was a force to be reckoned with not just in the NFC East, but in all the NFL.

    It's the defense that was mostly responsible for the NFC East title last season while the offense and quarterback Taylor Heinicke were still finding their legs.

    In 2021, the unit was projected to be elite, perhaps even the best in the NFL. But that defense hasn't appeared yet.

    With Young and Sweat sidelined with injuries, it would be easy for this club to shut down and call it a lost season. But the Washington defense has done the opposite.

    Recommended Articles

    5fd4e32732778.image
    Play

    WATCH: Signs Of Life From Washington Football Team's Defense?

    The WFT defense has seen improvement over the last few games, helping the offense to win games

    57 seconds ago
    WFT
    Play

    What NFL Weekend Did for Washington Football Team Playoffs Hopes

    How Ron Rivera's squad can capitalize on what's transpired in Week 12

    4 hours ago
    Logan Thomas TD Dall Home © Brad Mills 2020 Oct 25
    Play

    WFT vs. Seattle GAMEDAY: Are Playoffs Realistic?

    With possible returns from wide receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas, Washington's offense and playoff chances could get stronger.

    Nov 27, 2021

    Washington's defense has played well enough over the last month to wonder if it's back to 2020 form.

    In its last four games over the last five weeks, WFT is fourth in the league in yards allowed (286.8), first in rushing yards allowed (76.0), 10th in passing yards allowed (210.8), and 14th in points allowed (20.3).

    In its last three games against Denver, Tampa Bay, and Carolina, Washington has held each opponent to under 300 total yards, and if you throw in the game before Denver, against the Green Bay Packers, the trend almost continues, as the Packers had only 304.

    It's notable that what might be considered the toughest stretch of the schedule is complete, and with the remaining games, the defensive unit might only improve.

    It all continues Monday night in front of a national audience as Washington plays a fading Seattle Seahawks team on Monday Night Football.

    5fd4e32732778.image
    News

    WATCH: Signs Of Life From Washington Football Team's Defense?

    57 seconds ago
    WFT
    News

    What NFL Weekend Did for Washington Football Team Playoffs Hopes

    4 hours ago
    Logan Thomas TD Dall Home © Brad Mills 2020 Oct 25
    News

    WFT vs. Seattle GAMEDAY: Are Playoffs Realistic?

    Nov 27, 2021
    Russell Wilson 2 © Joe Nicholson 2020 Dec 13
    News

    LISTEN: Can Washington Stop Russell Wilson?

    Nov 27, 2021
    4D7AC15C-93BB-4ECC-9CAE-10A34CF0791D
    News

    Seahawks ‘Can See and Feel the Strength’ Of WR McLaurin

    Nov 26, 2021
    Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner (Nov. 4)
    News

    LISTEN: Why Is Washington's Offense Trending Up?

    Nov 25, 2021
    taylor-heinicke
    News

    How to Watch WFT vs. Seattle: Can Washington Turn Season Around?

    Nov 25, 2021
    Taylor-Heinicke-Russell-Wilson-0fa43147-fae6-495b-ab9f-3bbd87312ea6
    News

    What Stats Predict for WFT vs. Seahawks

    Nov 25, 2021