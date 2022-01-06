Washington Win vs. Loss: NFL Draft Order Prediction

The Washington Football Team finishes its season on Sunday against the New York Giants as seven-point favorites at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Washington (6-10) currently sits with the No. 9 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in April, but the WFT - complete with its new name and logo - could draft as high as No. 7 or as low as No. 13 depending on the outcome of this weekend's games.

At which point coach Ron Rivera and staff will continue trying to unearth another Chase Young or two.

The Carolina Panthers are the only five-win team in the NFL, but not only are the big underdogs in Tampa Bay, Washington's strength of schedule would keep them behind the Panthers even if both teams finish with six wins.

Last week not a single team that finished in the bottom 16 of the draft order beat a team that finished in the upper half. Teams in the lower 16 were 0-10 against upper-half teams. The only three wins were against teams drafting in the top six spots.

Our prediction is Washington will finish with the No. 12 draft pick after beating the Giants on Sunday.

Here's how it shakes out:

If Washington LOSES and Finish 6-11

First and foremost, for Washington to get the highest draft pick possible, they would need to lose to the Giants and finish 6-11 on the season. If that happens, Washington could pick as high as No. 7.

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at Arizona Cardinals (11-5)

Sunday 4:25 p.m.

The Seahawks are 6.5-point underdogs in Arizona. Washington could move ahead of Seattle with a Seahawks win. The Seahawks have won three of their last five games including a win over the 9-7 49ers.

Seattle has no incentive to tank for the higher pick; their pick goes to the New York Jets regardless.

Not a likely win, but a possibility.

No. 8 Chicago Bears (6-10) at Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

Sunday 1 p.m.

The Bears have won two in a row, including a win at Seattle two weeks ago. Chicago is only a 2.5 point underdog to Minnesota. The Vikings have lost two in a row, but to NFC contenders in the Green Bay Packers and LA Rams. The Vikings beat the Bears in Chicago 17-9 on December 20.

The Bears would love to win and beat a rival, and their pick goes to the Giants as part of last year's trade for quarterback Justin Fields.

A Bears will help if Washington loses, but will hurt if Washington wins and vaults the Vikings ahead of them.

If Washington WINS, and Finishes 7-10

There are four teams at 7-9 on the season. If they all lose and Washington wins, they could fall behind each of them because of the strength of schedule tie breaker.

No. 10 Atlanta Falcons (7-9) vs. New Orleans Saints (8-8)

Sunday 4:25 p.m.



Once Washington dispatches the Giants, this becomes a key game for draft position. Atlanta is a 4.5-point underdog at home. The Saints are still in the playoff hunt, while the Falcons are not.

The Saints defense which shutout Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers three weeks ago should be enough to get them by a Falcons team that has been winning with smoke and mirrors all season.

No. 11 Denver Broncos (7-9) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5)

Saturday 4:30 p.m.

The Broncos are massive home underdogs and haven't beaten the Chiefs going on a decade. They've quit playing for head coach Vic Fangio, and it would be a massive upset to see them beat Kansas City who is rounding into playoff form.

Broncos fall to 7-10

No. 12 Minnesota Vikings (7-9) vs. Chicago Bears (6-10)

Sunday 1 p.m.

This game is played at the same time as Washington on Sunday. A Vikings win would eliminate the possibility of Washington falling below them or climbing above the Bears.

The Bears' first-round draft pick goes to the Giants. A Bears win would hurt the Giants and open up the possibility of Washington moving as high as No. 7 in the draft.

Talk about conflicting emotions for Washington fans.

No. 13 Cleveland Browns (7-9) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6)

Sunday 1 p.m.

The Bengals are playing their best football of the season and certainly don't want to lose to their northern-border of Ohio rivals.

The Browns have lost three in a row and just shut down quarterback Baker Mayfield for the season.

If Washington wins and the Browns lose, it will come down to percentage points for who has the higher draft pick. Washington's strength of schedule of .533 puts them behind the Browns at .524 depending on the outcome of the games on Sunday.

It will be a fun afternoon on Sunday as teams jockey to finish with a win, but fans can be consoled knowing that the NFL rewards the losers.



Draft Order Prediction



Pick Team Final Record

7 Seattle 6-11

8 Chicago 6-11

9 Atlanta 7-10

10 Denver 7-10

11 Cleveland 7-10

12 Washington 7-10

13 Miami 8-9

14 Minnesota 8-9