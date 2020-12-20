Washington Wish Vs. Seahawks: Inch Toward Clinch

The Seattle Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot on Sunday with a win in Washington. How can the WFT dig deep to keep them from doing so?

LANDOVER, Md. - The Seattle Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth this weekend as they come into FedExField at 9-4 with a win or a tie.

The Hawks come into Landover after thrashing the New York Jets last week 40-3, but they were engulfed by the Giants defense the week before that.

Are there some vulnerabilities there? We're about to find out.

While Seattle can lock something up today, the Washington Football Team cannot clinch a playoff berth under any scenarios - but can go a long way toward clinching their first NFC East title since 2015.

And if they get a lot of help from the Browns (vs. the Giants), the Cardinals (vs. the Eagles) and 49ers (vs. the Cowboys) ... it could be smooth sailing.

The WFT have won four straight and doubled their win total from last year. With a W on Sunday, they'll even out their record at 7-7 as well and maintain their perch.

As we look forward, we can also look (and listen) back at a big win in the desert that the defense secured for Ron Rivera. Everyone contributed. Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Jon Bostic, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Cole Holcomb, Kam Curl and more.

While huge questions remain about the starting quarterback, Dwayne Haskins, WFT believes it has answers for Seattle QB Russell Wilson and company ... and that all starts upfront, with the aforementioned bunch featuring Chase Young.

READ MORE: Has WFT QB Haskins Changed?

READ MORE: GAMEDAY: Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks - 'A Chance Is A Chance'

Seattle scores 30 points per game; that's a top-six number in the NFL. WFT scores 22 per; that's a bottom-three number that makes their division leadership seem like an anomaly.

Can Haskins keep his mistakes low? Can the running game control things, even if Antonio Gibson (toe) is not ready to play? Can Washington keep receivers DK Metcalf and friends from making a half-dozen splash plays?

There must be a time, soon, when WFT builds a roster capable of winning a shootout. But for now? Building a roster with a defense that won't give an inch ... is the way to move nearer a clinch.