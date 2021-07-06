Washington Football Team: Worst Draft Pick Ever?

WFT has made some bad draft picks over the last 15 years, but is there one that clearly stands out as the worst?

Anyone who follows football and the NFL Draft knows it’s often nothing more than a guessing game. Trying to predict which of the 600-plus players will not just be able to play, but will be the best fit for a specific team? Guess away.

It’s an inexact science, to say the least. And that becomes apparent sometimes sooner than later.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked each team’s worst NFL Draft pick since 2006, or for the last 15 years. The site's weighted grading system penalized higher picks more since it’s “the early-round players who represent a bigger loss of unrealized value.”

READ MORE: Who Decides When Owner Dan Snyder Can Return To Run Washington Football?

For WFT ... drum roll ... the worst pick is none other than quarterback Dwayne Haskins, chosen 15th overall in 2019. PFF cites his obvious early-and-often failures as the reason:

“Yet another first-round bust at the quarterback position who won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Haskins was benched for Kyle Allen then released in only his second season, having recorded more turnover-worthy plays (15) than big-time throws (14).”

While Haskins is ranked by PFF as the worst, there’s certainly room for a 1a, right?

WFT sent three first-round picks and a second-round pick to the then-St. Louis Rams for the No. 2 overall pick in 2012. That pick? Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III.

It appeared to be a worthwhile selection after Griffin’s first season, as he won 2012 offensive Rookie of the Year honors and led the team to a playoff berth.

READ MORE: WFT's Antonio Gibson Break-Out? What PFF Thinks

But it didn’t last long, as that proved to be Griffin’s one and only bright spot in four seasons with WFT.

Griffin at least had that one good season, which is more than we can say for Haskins. Based on that, we will concur with PFF that Haskins is a worse pick than Griffin.

Haskins was certainly a disappointment on the field, but it was some of his off-field decisions that sealed his fate. For starters, he twice broke COVID-19 protocols in 2020.

In 16 WFT games Haskins made 13 starts, throwing and 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. While the Griffin maneuver cost Washington more picks than the Haskins selection, Haskins was much worse on the field, at no time ever looking like an NFL-worthy signal-caller.

WFT will be back in the market for another quarterback after 2022, as journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will be called upon to lead the team from under center in 2021.

Washington Football Team begins the 2021 NFL season on September 12, 2021, at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

CONTINUE READING: Can Washington O-Line Shock The Cowboys In NFC East Rankings?