WFT's Terry McLaurin Reaches a Milestone

Terry McLaurin has hit a career milestone for the first time in his brief career today in Glendale, Arizona for the Washington Football Team.

The Washington Football Team has a young stud at receiver and today at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona ... Terry McLaurin demonstrated that, going ovber went over 1,000 yards for the first time in his NFL career.

The Washington Football Team is leading 13-7 at the half thanks to a brilliant performance so far by Chase Young and others.

There hasn't been much offense so far and for a while it was looking like a second straight game of McLaurin being taken away from the Washington attack.

Those two catches from McLaurin allowed Washington to hit a field goal and make it 7-3 at the time.

QB Alex Smith connected with the young and smooth McLaurin on an 11-yard pass on first down and then a 13-yard completion two plays later for two first downs.

That 13-yard completion is the one that allowed McLaurin to cross the one-thousand yard mark.

Later on that drive, McLaurin took a false-start penalty which derailed momentum and led to the field goal but most importantly, getting McLaurin involved sets a bit of a tone.

He was targeted six times in Pittsburgh for only two catches and 14 yards. At halftime today, he had four targets, two receptions and 24 yards.

Last year, McLaurin only played in 14 games and fell just short of that mark at 919 yards on 58 receptions. This season, he crossed the mark in his 13th game and also is closing in on 75 receptions on the season.

It's the first time Washington has had a receiver cross the 1,000-yard mark since 2016.