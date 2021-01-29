Washington 'Youth Movement' Excites New GM Mayhew

Mayhew's quickie review of WFT is about 'having won a division, having young talent like Terry McLaurin, Chase Young, Montez Sweat, so many talented young players'

The Washington Football Team got good. And got young. Quickly.

And now the WFT has GM Martin Mayhew, who this week notes that those are facts he found enticing and exciting as he made the move from Washington to move to D.C. alongside coach Ron Rivera and new exec Marty Hurney.

“I look at this team as being better than both of those teams when I walked in,” Mayhew said of previous editions of the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. “Having won a division, having young talent like Terry McLaurin, Chase Young, Montez Sweat, so many talented young players.”

READ MORE: WFT's 'Coach Of The Year' Rivera Pronounced 'Cancer-Free'

The "youth movement'' has largely already occurred. But it - and the "talent movement'' - figures to continue, especially if Mayhew and company can provide WFT with an upgrade at QB.

It can be argued that in many ways, the core of the club is already in place, and due to that NFC East title to which Mayhew references, the confidence is likely in place as well. Combine that with the much-celebrated "change of culture'' here, and ...

“I think Coach Rivera did a great job last year of sort of working on changing the culture, and you can see that,” Mayhew said. “You can see that watching this team play. That final playoff game, when Heinicke was playing, the way the team rallied around him, it was really something special to watch.”

Next step: The Washington front office needs to rally around Mayhew ... and the locker room needs a top-notch QB to rally around as well.

CONTINUE READING: Washington Football Team Trade For QB Stafford Would Mean Instant Contention