WFT's Chase Young Is Top Defensive Rookie (Sorry, Arians)

Chase Young turned in an electric first year in the NFL and now he's earning postseason recognition because of it.

On Tuesday, the Pro Football Writers Association has named the Washington Football Team star as the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Young is the fourth former Ohio State player in the last five years to win the award, joining Joey Bosa in 2016, Marshon Lattimore in 2017 and Nick Bosa in 2019. ... and this honor comes despite Tampa Bay Bucs coach Bruce Arians' semi-slight of the defensive end.

Arians, in touting his own guy, Antoine Winfield Jr., said, "Seven and a half sacks isn't anything to what (Winfield has) done.''

Arians' Bucs beat Young's WFT in Round 1 of the NFL Playoffs. The coach gets a vote. But one vote doesn't come close to overriding the support here for Young.

Young was the No. 2 overall pick last April after his final season in Columbus made him a candidate for the Heisman Trophy. He made a substantial impact on a WFT franchise desperate for leadership and eventually helped them to the playoffs.

Young played 15 games and had 44 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. In addition to his Rookie of the Year selection, on Monday the PFWA named Young to the 2020 All-NFC Team. He was the only rookie in the league named to the All-Conference team.

Oh, and Chase Young also finished the year as a WFT team captain. ... which may be the biggest honor of all.

