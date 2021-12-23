Despite Washington's Defensive Struggles, is DE Montez Sweat Back?

Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat made his return to the field against the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since fracturing his jaw in Week 5. He was supposed to play against the Dallas Cowboys, but had to sit out due to COVID-19.

Sweat said after the Eagles game that he had been working out with strength coaches on FaceTime when he was on the Reserve/COVID list. The three-year WFT defensive end said he feels good physically, but thinks it'll take time to get used to throwing opponents around and playing football again.

Despite a poor performance from Washington's defense against Philadelphia , Sweat had quite the return. He racked up one sack and forced a fumble of Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts that led to a quick 10-0 lead. The three-year NFL veteran was still not pleased after the game.

"It was unacceptable how they [the Eagles] were running around," Sweat said.

Philadelphia's starting running back, Miles Sanders, rushed for a career-high 131 yards. The team ran for 238 yards.

"I don't think we did anything well. We got our ass kicked. What else do you want me to say," defensive end Jonathan Allen said. "It might not be our fault [COVID], but it's our responsibility. You can put this game on the defensive line."

The team based in the nation's capitol sits at 6-8, with only a six-percent shot of making the postseason. WFT holds the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"We tried to handle it," head coach Ron Rivera said about dealing with COVID and playing on Tuesday. "We tried to stay ahead of it ... we just didn't get it done."

Washington's next matchup is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.