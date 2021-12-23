Skip to main content
    •
    December 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Despite Washington's Defensive Struggles, is DE Montez Sweat Back?

    The WFT defense may have looked its worst against the Eagles, but was defensive end Montez Sweat at his best?
    Author:

    Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat made his return to the field against the Philadelphia Eagles for the first time since fracturing his jaw in Week 5. He was supposed to play against the Dallas Cowboys, but had to sit out due to COVID-19. 

    Sweat said after the Eagles game that he had been working out with strength coaches on FaceTime when he was on the Reserve/COVID list. The three-year WFT defensive end said he feels good physically, but thinks it'll take time to get used to throwing opponents around and playing football again.

    Despite a poor performance from Washington's defense against Philadelphia, Sweat had quite the return. He racked up one sack and forced a fumble of Philly quarterback Jalen Hurts that led to a quick 10-0 lead. The three-year NFL veteran was still not pleased after the game.

    "It was unacceptable how they [the Eagles] were running around," Sweat said. 

    Recommended Articles

    E202C00D-938D-4641-82A3-94435644C5D4
    Play

    Despite Washington's Defensive Struggles, is DE Montez Sweat Back?

    The WFT defense may have looked its worst against the Eagles, but was defensive end Montez Sweat at his best?

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17397047
    Play

    Eagles And Hurts Fly Past Washington

    Poor defensive play by Washington led to loss at Philadelphia

    8 hours ago
    53AAB335-A5B0-4073-A10A-4C1673EBD01B
    Play

    December Football Dooms Washington

    WFT can kiss its playoff chances goodbye after second straight loss

    18 hours ago

    Philadelphia's starting running back, Miles Sanders, rushed for a career-high 131 yards. The team ran for 238 yards. 

    "I don't think we did anything well. We got our ass kicked. What else do you want me to say," defensive end Jonathan Allen said. "It might not be our fault [COVID], but it's our responsibility. You can put this game on the defensive line."

    The team based in the nation's capitol sits at 6-8, with only a six-percent shot of making the postseason. WFT holds the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

    "We tried to handle it," head coach Ron Rivera said about dealing with COVID and playing on Tuesday. "We tried to stay ahead of it ... we just didn't get it done."

    Washington's next matchup is against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

    E202C00D-938D-4641-82A3-94435644C5D4
    News

    Despite Washington's Defensive Struggles, is DE Montez Sweat Back?

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17397047
    News

    Eagles And Hurts Fly Past Washington

    8 hours ago
    53AAB335-A5B0-4073-A10A-4C1673EBD01B
    News

    December Football Dooms Washington

    18 hours ago
    8FC49F25-F0B9-4AB2-87CE-AB09688E4654
    News

    Don't Blame WFT Loss On Cowboys Ex Gilbert

    19 hours ago
    7215F854-7E29-462F-88D1-5A286C243DD7
    News

    Eagles 27, Washington 17: Top 10 Observations

    21 hours ago
    51665ED0-808E-4EA3-94A6-50ABE8A69FA0
    News

    'Kind of Silly': Eagles' Win Knocks Washington Down

    21 hours ago
    d089a540-62bf-11ec-bdff-4149f3e15e81
    News

    Washington, Philadelphia Tied 10-10 at Halftime

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17396747
    News

    Watch: Freak Interception, Two Eagles' Turnovers Give WFT Early 10-0 Lead

    23 hours ago