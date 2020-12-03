SI.com
Washington's Cool 'My Cause, My Cleats' Push

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. - As the Washington Football Team got back to the Inova Sports Performance Center on Wednesday to begin in-person and on-field preparations for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the most powerful campaigns the NFL orchestrates is taking center stage. 

It's the annual My Cause, My Cleats, and the WFT have done a great job of embracing the concept that helps out so many charitable organizations. 

The campaign is open until December 11th and bidding is already underway. You can bid on Ron Rivera's cleats to benefit the American Cancer Society or Antonio Gibson's Memphis Blue cleats to benefit the Lupus Foundation of America. 

Other items available are from Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Ryan Kerrigan, J.D. McKissic and more. 

It's a special event for so many special causes .. so of course you have to have cleats from the specialists!

And these are just the best ... The Hogfarmers, who we profiled earlier this year for their outstanding work to support pediatric cancer and center Chase Roullier, teamed up.

The best part of this endeavor is that so many charities can benefit from the online auction, not just one. 

It's a way to support your favorite player on your team through their vision. 

Also, the NFL deserves some credit for allowing this. This league is so often "uniform'' in a not always good way. But here? Commissioner Roger Goodell and staff are truly are doing a good thing for so many organizations in need. 

