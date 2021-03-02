Washington Free Agency Focus: Who Are The Keepers? Defense

Time to predict who on the defensive side is here or elsewhere for the Washington Football Team.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team's defense is mostly what helped them win an unlikely division title in coach Ron Rivera's first year.

Now, they have a few difficult decisions to make as they head into 2021, so let's bring back 'Here or Elsewhere' as we did for the offense in our first of three installment.

Ryan Kerrigan: Kerrigan had 5.5 sacks in 2020 while playing in all 16 games, something he did and didn't do in 2019. Kerrigan had the 5.5 sacks during that disaster of a year but only played in 12 games, missing the first games of his career with two separate injuries.

Kerrigan played significantly less snaps this year and knew the writing was on the wall. He wants to be a starter again and deserves the opportunity that won't come here

Prediction: Elsewhere

Ronald Darby: The Maryland native came home, proved that he could stay healthy for one full year and over one-thousand snaps

The belief is that Washington would like him back but at what cost? A mostly front-loaded three-year deal might make the most sense at perhaps 9-10 million per year?

Prediction: Here

Kevin Pierre-Lewis: Washington coaches raved about him during training camp and the early part of the season. That certainly cooled off as the season went along and then KPL got hurt in the San Francisco win and did not return over the final four games including the playoff loss.

He was mostly good in coverage and his athleticism is noticeable. He probably wouldn't cost much and Washington still needs help at linebacker.

Prediction: Here

Reuben Foster: Foster missed all of last season and still amazingly has not played a single snap in any game for the WFT, despite being in the building since late November of 2018 under controversial circumstances.

The question for Foster is how much has the extra time to recover and train helped?

By all accounts, Foster has stayed out of trouble but obviously he has no margin for error. He won't cost much and it would be hard to give up now. There are rumors to the contrary, but we say ...

Prediction: Here

Ryan Anderson: Anderson seemingly was never a fit in Jack Del Rio's defense and then got injured. He was a non-factor for much of the season and there were reports the new staff tried to trade him over the offseason.

Prediction: Elsewhere

Mychal Kendricks: He signed late in the year and did not make any noticeable impact. He was also due to be sentenced to federal prison for insider trading in January but that was once again postponed until March 18. Who knows what to expect but I feel confident in saying Kendricks won't sign back in Washington.

Prediction: Elsewhere

Jared Norris: Mostly a special-teams core guy who was in Carolina and has the same agent as Rivera. That's gotta count for something, right?

Prediction: Here

Fabian Moreau: Moreau is another player who seemed to fall out of favor quickly, as in when Kendall Fuller returned from missing the first two games of the season. Moreau has never been consistent and is not good out of the slot, so he has to be in the right situation for him to have a chance.

Prediction: Elsewhere

Danny Johnson: Can help out on defense in dime situations and as a special teams kick returner.

Prediction: Here

Thomas Davis: Davis informally announced his retirement and didn't make any kind of on-field impact this past year.

Prediction: Retirement