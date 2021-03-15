Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - Cornerbacks

The Washington Football defense could use an upgrade at corner even if Ronald Darby returns. If he doesn't, it becomes a major need.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team could have a big need at cornerback in free agency if Ronald Darby is not brought back on a multi-year deal.

Darby surprisingly played over 1,000 snaps last year and in every game at a solid to good level of play.

Darby is and should be a priority, which would lessen the need if he comes back. He's from the area so it seems like this is a good marriage to continue.

Even if Darby comes back, Washington could use more help. Fabian Moreau is an unrestricted free agent and Danny Johnson was not tendered as a restricted free agent, so it's possible that he's not coming back.

In addition to Kendall Fuller and Jimmy Moreland, Greg Stroman is the only other piece with any NFL experience.

The Top Three:

1. William Jackson III - Cincinnati Bengals: Even though a disappointment overall in terms of production and stature, Jackson will get paid in a passing league.

It would be surprising and a gamble if the WFT swings a big stick for Jackson unless his cost is reasonable and they run out of other options. Darby would also have to be gone as well.

2. Richard Sherman - San Francisco 49ers: Sherman is one of the smartest players in the league and still a good enough corner in cover-3. He's not a man corner, especially at this point in his career.

The Jets are a possibility because of Robert Saleh but does he want to go to a rebuild. Washington was the odds-on favorite about two weeks ago for Sherman's services but it's difficult see Sherman unless Darby leaves.

3. Mike Hilton - Pittsburgh Steelers: A good, 27-year old slot corner who could be of help even if Darby returns. As PFF notes, he's missed a decent amount of tackles over thelast few years but he's solid and fairly physical. Hilton didn't play against Washington in the regular season.

Other Candidates: Desmond King II, Shaquill Griffin, Troy Hill, Chidobe Awuzie, Brian Poole, Quinton Dunbar

Final Analysis: We're chalking up Moreau to be as good as gone. Unless neither side has a choice. Darby is different but the need at corner is largely based on his return or departure. Moreland can play outside and inside but Washington could use an upgrade in the slot either way.

Our Pick: Brian Poole - New York Jets