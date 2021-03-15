Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - Guards/C

How much could the WFT spend on their interior offensive line? The answer is ... not much

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has a small football fortune invested in their interior offensive line after retaining Brandon Scherff on a second consecutive franchise tag and re-signing center Chase Roullier to a long-term extension late in the regular season.

When you combine those with the very team-friendly deal for Wes Schweitzer last year in free agency, plus the draft selections of Saahdiq Charles, Keith Ismael and Wes Martin, it's hard to see Washington doing much, if anything, here.

Nevertheless we press forward with just-in-case thoughts ...

The Top Three:

1. Joe Thuney - New England Patriots: A left guard who just kept getting better and better and now is ready to cash in at 28. He's versatile and smart. He's not a boss in pass protection but he'll make you better.

2. Matt Feiler - Pittsburgh Steelers: Might be the Schweitzer of this free agent class. The player you've never heard of that is actually good.

ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) notes Feiler's versatility at two different positions, right tackle and left guard. He's only 28 and played 937 snaps in 2020.

The question is how much was he helped by the super quick passing game of the Steelers last year?

3. John Miller - Carolina Panthers: Besides the obvious connection to Carolina, Miller is not 28 yet and has played at least 779 snaps in each of the last three years while being more than adequate. Miller would probably be best as a backup.

Other Candidates: Lane Taylor, Denzelle Good, Oday Aboushi, Germain Ifedi.

Final Analysis: With Scherff off the table to others unless teams want to trade for him, it's difficult to see Washington doing anything other than sitting and holding steady.

Our Pick: None.