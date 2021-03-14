Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - RB's

It would take a lot to get the WFT to add a running back to their group in 2021 but maybe that guy is among this group.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Running back is not a huge immediate area of need for the Washington Football Team. They could certainly run the ball better and more often, but ...

They're likely to try to fix that with a group led by the talented Antonio Gibson.

Still, in 2020, the WFT had an inconsistent QB position, an inconsistent run game and an inconsistent offensive line, despite the juice that Gibson added to the running back group.

Despite needing more help, it's unlikely to happen via free agency, barring a surprise, because Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic both return under contract for 2021 as of now.

Still we soldier on with providing thoughts and options.

The Top Three:

1. Aaron Jones - Green Bay Packers: The best back of the class and there were some light rumors that Jones somehow could end up in Washington, but it's hard to see.

Jones is a duel-purpose back and he performs both roles very well.

The question would be is how good is Jones without Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams around him? One NFL team might find that out.

2. Chris Carson - Seattle Seahawks: Often banged up, Carson played a key role in Seattle's tight win in Washington last year. He's tough, breaks tackles and gets plenty of yards after first contact.

He's not a great receiver out of the backfield but he's adequate.

Carson is not the type of back that you should break the bank for but maybe a two-year deal would protect both sides. He's 26.

3. Mike Davis - Carolina Panthers: Not a big gain guy but he's probably a tad better than Barber. Averaged 3.9 per attempt but per PFF, he had 43 missed tackles forced as a runner and another 22 as a receiver.

Other Candidates: Duke Johnson, Kenyan Drake, James Conner,

Final Analysis: The group is a bit better than you would think with some good middle-tier depth but Washington just has too many other needs to focus here. Last year, they signed McKissic and Barber, so it's hard to see them going shopping for groceries at this position.

Our Pick: Nobody, but if we have to pick one player -- Mike Davis