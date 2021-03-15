Washington Free Agency Shopping: Positional Preview - Safeties

Could the WFT be looking for their best coverage safety since Sean Taylor?

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team has not had a dominant coverage safety or even a pretty good one since Sean Taylor tragically passed away.

They've tried and tried. Unable to find anyone even close and then they made a huge mistake in free agency two years ago - signing Landon Collins to an enormous deal for a box safety that was good underneath in short coverage but was never going to be a fit in deep centerfield.

For now, they're stuck with Collins recovering from a major Achilles injury, still on an enormous contract while still having the same need: A deep single-high cover guy or a space eater.

READ MORE: WFT Free Agency Tracker

READ MORE: Free Agent QB's for WFT?

Kam Curl emerged in his rookie year as a do-everything safety option but is not great in deep coverage. Jeremy Reaves and Deshazor Everett are absolutely a part of the mix but do not solve the main issue of an “eraser.” Troy Apke is still around but he just hasn't consistently developed in game action.

It should be noted that Denver's Justin Simmons, New Orleans' Marcus Williams and Marcus Maye from the Jets all received the franchise tag from their respective teams, essentially taking them off the market.

The Top Three:

1. Anthony Harris - Minnesota Vikings: His price tag is quite rich but he might be best potential fit for Jack Del Rio's defense. Still it's hard to see Washington spending the kind of money it will take for Harris, knowing how much they're going to need to take care of their defensive line.

Recently, ProFootballFocus.com predicted that Harris would wind up with Washington and the fit makes sense, but the price tag is hard to justify.

READ MORE: Running Backs in Free Agency for WFT?

2. John Johnson III - Los Angeles Rams: Another very good safety in coverage when healthy and right.

You wonder if he's ticketed to the Chargers or the Packers with his former coaches now running those defenses.

The cost will be high and again, the WFT would have to splurge here and go cheap elsewhere (CB?).

3. Malik Hooker - Indianapolis Colts: A low-cost option for a player that has talent but an extensive injury history. It seems like the kind of bargain that Washington could be in on. If Hooker can figure out a way to stay on the field - he could make a difference at a low cost. Don't forget that Washington signed Sean Davis last year and cut him before the season while Apke continues to struggle.

READ MORE: Hop is Back!

Other Candidates: Tre Boston, Duron Harmon, Jaquiski Tartt.

Final Analysis: Boston is the most natural answer because of the staff familiarity but something concerns us about Boston as we've pointed out. He played closer to the line last year more than ever and was cut just one year into a new three-year deal that Matt Rhule and Marty Hurney signed him to. That suggests he's lost a step or two.

We'll take a shot and go elsewhere.

Our Pick: Malik Hooker from the Colts. Harmon could push here, too.