Rumor has it that Washington is interested in pursuing the Arizona Cardinals tight end.

The Washington Commanders have every reason, now that they have committed to quarterback Carson Wentz as their "face of the franchise,'' to make certain their offense is "Wentz-friendly."

Terry McLaurin does that. Antonio Gibson does that.

Would tight end Zach Ertz do it as well?

Rumor has it that Washington is interested in pursuing the Arizona Cardinals tight end, who Washington knows well from his time with the Philadelphia Eagles ...

Where, of course, he was a favorite target of Wentz - and, as it happens, a close friend of the QB as well.

Ertz becomes available when the NFL legal tampering window for free agency opens Monday, and even at 31, he figures to be a sought-after commodity.

Ertz, traded last season during the year from Philly to Arizona, caught 74 passes for 763 yards and five touchdowns in total.

Washington may not view tight end as a primary need, though Logan Thomas is recovering from is torn ACL. Additionally, 2021 fourth-rounder John Bates remains in play at the position.

But Wentz and Ertz played together for five seasons with the Eagles, with Ertz racking up team-high numbers - including 24 touchdowns. Ertz also caught for over 800 yards in his first four seasons with Wentz throwing to him.

Affordability is always an issue, and again, Ertz is a three-time Pro Bowler who in the right offense could do that again.

We bet Wentz will petition Ron Rivera and his Washington coaching staff to consider the possibility that this offense is that right offense.