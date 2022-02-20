From Super Bowl to D.C.: Should Commanders Sign Bengals' Standout Safety?

Skip to main content

From Super Bowl to D.C.: Should Commanders Sign Bengals Safety Jessie Bates?

Jessie Bates and Marcus Williams are two good targets for the Washington Commanders, but what's the asking price?

The Washington Commanders will be the subject of conversation for the next several weeks due to the quarterback market. But that's not the only position that needs an upgrade entering 2022. 

Washington's secondary ranked 29th in pass coverage last season despite the additions of cornerbacks William Jackson III and rookie Benjamin St-Juste. The cornerback position was a liability at times, but so was free safety.

Kam Curl might be better suited in the box or more as a big nickel in the slot rather than free safety. And with two young playmakers on the market who fit defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio's system, the Commanders would be foolish not to inquire. 

The names available? Cincinnati Bengals Jessie Bates III and New Orleans Saints Marcus Williams.  

Bates made the case entering the 2021 season as the league's top free safety. His man coverage skills were on-point, but he excelled when playing deep downfield, too. In 2020, he finished with three interceptions, but recorded a career-best 15 pass deflections. 

Williams has been one of the most consistent free safeties since arriving in New Orleans from Utah. He won't be as physical in run support, but his coverage skills are top-notch. 

USATSI_17115162
USATSI_17299214
USATSI_17412599

The real question comes down to asking price: Will the Commanders be able to afford either player? 

Williams was franchise-tagged by New Orleans last season and will hit free agency for the first time. According to Spotrac, his market value is set at roughly $15 million per year. The site estimates he’ll receive a five-year deal worth up to $75 million.

Bates could be a tricky one. Much like Williams in 2021, the Bengals likely aren't too keen on letting their star defensive back walk to another roster. According to multiple reports, Cincinnati is looking to franchise tag Bates and offer him an extension before the start of training camp. 

Per Spotrac, Bates' market value is set at roughly $14.4 million per year and is a bit more affordable on a multi-year contract. The site projects he'll be offered a five-year deal worth $72.5 million.

Washington currently sits with just under $32 million in its salary cap for the offseason. Teams currently are also looking to trim the fat on players could be considered cap casualties, that number could expand before free agency begins. 

USATSI_16758240
USATSI_16786744
USATSI_13724790

It's hard to imagine Washington not addressing its need for a free safety, and if willing to spend big money, Williams is a fine target for coordinator Jack Del Rio's defense.

Both Bates and Williams are worth the asking price. Williams, however, likely will be the name available and one that could fortify Washington's secondary for years to come.   

