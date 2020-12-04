SI.com
Washington Football
Washington Getting Healthy At Right Time

Chris Russell

ASHBURN, Va. -- With extra time off following two games in four days that included a beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Washington Football Team is starting to get healthier on the injury front

The WFT did not have to issue an injury report on Wednesday when they were allowed back at the facility and held practice to begin preparation for Pittsburgh. 

On Thursday, defensive end Ryan Anderson (knee) was limited, as was offensive tackle Morgan Moses (groin). As long as Moses doesn't have a setback, he should be ready to go on Monday. 

Moses is as tough and resilient as they come and he should be back at his usual right tackle spot, as Cornelius Lucas has been back at practice the last two days, and was a full participant on Thursday after missing the last two games. 

Assuming Lucas can continue to practice, Washington should have their most recent starting five back for a tough Pittsburgh defense. A defense that is missing Bud Dupree, who tore his ACL and is out for the year. 

In addition to Lucas being a full-go on Thursday, safety Deshazor Everett returned as well, and his presence means less reliance on Troy Apke at free safety.

Everett's physicality in the red zone might help against JuJu Smith-Schuster and Eric Ebron, who are two of the toughest red-zone threats in the NFL. 

The Steelers did not practice on Thursday after their physical win on Wednesday afternoon over the Ravens to improve to 11-0 and will be looking to sweep the NFC East with a win over Washington this Sunday.

