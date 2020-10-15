The Washington Football Team organization announced a new major hire earlier on Thursday as Julie Andreeff Jensen, the first Senior Vice President hire of the Jason Wright era and another high level female executive to the front office.

Per the organization's press release, "Jensen will serve on the franchise's executive leadership team and is charged with building and overseeing functions including all communications, public affairs, the Washington Football Charitable Foundation (long the pillar of strength of the organization) and the team's alumni program."

Jensen's official title is Senior Vice President of External Engagement and Communications.

“She [Jensen] is a mission-driven person of uncompromising values – exactly the type of leader our organization needs to radically transform in the ways we aspire to," Wright said via the statement. "She will be invaluable as we take on the very real work of renewing – and, in some cases – repairing our relationships with the media and community leaders connected to our team.”

Before coming to the Washington Football Team, Jensen served as Chief Corporate Affairs and Communications Officer at Citadel, leading internal and external communications, marketing, brand communications, executive communications and philanthropy, and launching Connect//Women – a female mentorship program – for the Chicago-based financial services company.

She's no stranger to the Washington D.C. and Northern Virginia area having previously lived and worked as a business executive here.

“I was energized by my discussions with Jason and the leadership team about the opportunity to create a new and modern franchise at the Washington Football Team, from branding to culture to operations," Jensen said. "I have been impressed by the depth of the team’s commitment, and speed of change underway, and I am excited about the opportunity to have an impact on this important work. At a time when so many are separated due to the pandemic or otherwise, sports can be that unifier that brings people together. We will take a holistic approach across communications and community relations to strengthen our place as a pillar in the DMV region.”

Jensen has no listed direct experience working for a professional sports organization but has been involved in sports in other ways, both professionally and and as a college swim captain and as an assistant swimming coach at American University in D.C.

Sean DeBarbieri, who is entering his third season in the franchise’s public relations department, will assume the position of Director of Football Communications, overseeing the discipline as it relates to the team’s roster moves, on-field operation and coach and player media availability. He’ll report directly to Head Coach Ron Rivera.

He's essentially been overseeing the department since Tony Wyllie left a year ago but now it is official.

“Since arriving in January, I’ve seen firsthand the even-keeled approach and instinctive nature Sean exhibits when working with our team and the local and national football media,” Ron Rivera said. “I’m glad he’ll now be able to focus solely on representing the football aspects of the organization as Director of Football Communications.”

