Washington Hosting Potential LT Starter In FL Free Agency

ASHBURN -- The Washington Football Team is set to host veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr. next week, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

WFT coach Ron Rivera will be looking to add veteran talent following the 2021 NFL Draft rather than adding young names as undrafted free agents. On Wednesday, Washington signed two young veterans to the 90-man offseason roster.

Washington will also host veteran safety Bobby McCain next week.

Leno started every game at left tackle for the Bears since 2016, and has started 94 games overall in his career as a seventh-round pick from Boise State.

ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) graded Leno as allowing five sacks in 2020 and committing six penalties.

PFF also charged him with 30 hurries on the season and seven QB hits allowed for a total of 42 pressures over 16 games.

For a final grade, Leno finished with a 74.6 and a 69.4 as a pass blocker for the 2020 season. The Bears finished 8-8, grabbing the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Leno has played over 6,000 snaps at left tackle in his solid NFL career and was released earlier this week after the Bears went younger with the addition of Oklahoma State's Tevin Jenkins in the second round.

If Leno were to sign in Washington, he would be the presumed starter at left tackle supplanting his former teammate in Chicago, Cornelius Lucas, and it could officially spell the end for Geron Christian after three injury-filled, inconsistent years.

Washington also added Texas' offensive tackle Sam Cosmi in the second round with the hopeful plan of starting him in the future.