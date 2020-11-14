ASHBURN, Va. - The most concerning news for the Washington Football Team this Sunday is a player that as of now, hasn't been ruled out. It's placekicker Dustin Hopkins, who has been limited all week with a groin injury.

Coach Ron Rivera called Hopkins' situation a game-time decision, but the most likely scenario is that Kaare Vedvik, who is on the practice squad as an emergency replacement kicker and punter, will be promoted (likely via the expanded COVID roster option) on Saturday.

For a third straight game, former starting left tackle Geron Christian will not play for the WFT on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

LISTEN: Crossover Thursday with "Locked on Lions"

Once again, he wasn't at practice Friday (same as Thursday) after being limited on Wednesday by a knee issue. That was the same exact pattern as last week.

He's missed the Dallas, Giants and now Lions games and there seems to be no end in sight to his physical struggles.

Washington is not missing him much because he performed poorly overall, yielding six sacks per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF) in five games but he was their starting left tackle, partially by choice and to some degree by necessity.

Washington, meanwhile, goes forward with former Lions tackle Cornelius Lucas, who has surprisingly been very good on the left side, and David Sharpe as a backup for both Lucas and Morgan Moses.

READ MORE: Lucas the Left Tackle

In addition, QB Kyle Allen (not on injured reserve as of yet), linebacker Jared Norris and receiver Dontrelle Inman are all out on Sunday.

Also on the limited list, in addition to Hopkins, is young receiver Jeff Badet, who was just signed to the 53 this week.

For Detroit --as expected, stud receiver Kenny Golladay is out again. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is questionable.