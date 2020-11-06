Washington Injury Update: Mixed Bag for NY

ASHBURN, Va. - On Wednesday, the Washington Football Team had five players who were limited but nobody on the active 53-man roster that missed the first full practice to get ready for the New York Giants.

That was good news.

Thursday, though, brought some mixed developments.

Geron Christian Sr, one of the five players that were limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday. He missed the Dallas win almost two weeks ago and during the week leading up to that game, could not practice Thursday and Friday after working during the Wednesday session.

This is a troubling sign. He feels good enough to do some work early in the week but then can't recover the next day to do much of anything.

For a player who has allowed six sacks already (per ProFootballFocus.com) along with seven hits and 11 hurries ... the inability to stay healthy is not a good sign.

He's in his third year and this coaching staff did not choose him, which means he automatically has less rope.

Dontrelle Inman was a new addition to the injury report. He missed Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury after practicing in full on Wednesday.

Inman's health situation is a concern because Washington is already without Antonio Gandy-Golden and even though Isaiah Wright was a full practice on Thursday after being limited the day before, they are still very thin at the position.

One player who should be able to help is Steven Sims Jr., who returned to practice Wednesday after a four-game absence. He's still not officially on the 53 and Ron Rivera was non-committal when asked about Sims.

“To be honest with you, he worked, he looked good, we’ll see how he is tomorrow morning (Friday)," Rivera said of Sims after Thursday's practice. "Again, and I’ve said this, guys coming back from injuries—you’ve always got to see how he is the next morning and see the degree and see how he practices. But he’s done a nice job. Hopefully, he’s back. We’ll see how it goes. But like I said, he’s done a nice job. He’s worked in and out a couple times. We’ll see how he is tomorrow after as much work as he got today.”

Defensive Ends Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams, along with tight end Logan Thomas, went from limited to full participants on Thursday.