Washington Linebacker Officially Retires

Thomas Davis Sr. officially calls it a career as he returns to his first team

The Washington Football Team recently released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. after one season in D.C. Fans should not expect to see him suit up again in a different uniform.

Davis will sign a one-day contract and retire with the Carolina Panthers after a 16-year NFL career.

"I will officially be returning to the place my heart has been all along,'' Davis wrote on his Instagram. "[Panthers] thank you from the bottom of my heart for this opportunity."

Drafted 14th overall out of Georgia in the 2005 NFL Draft, Davis spent the 14 of his 16 seasons with the Panthers. During his time in the Queen City, he was named to the Pro Bowl three times, received an All-Pro nod in 2015 and was the 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Under his leadership, the Panthers finished 15-1 in 2015, winning the NFC title and representing the conference in Super Bowl 50. Carolina also won five division titles, including three straight from 2013-15.

Davis initially joined the Los Angles Chargers for the 2019 season following his release. He started all 16 games, collecting 112 total tackles, two pass deflections and a sack on the season.

This past year, WFT and former Panthers coach Ron Rivera brought Thomas in to be the vocal leader of the locker room in a new era of football. More so a player's coach than full-fledge star, Davis recorded six tackles in seven games and was often a healthy scratch for gameday. Washington won their first division title since 2015.

Davis finishes his career with 1,216 total tackles, including 90 for loss, 29 sacks, 18 forced fumbles and 13 interceptions.

