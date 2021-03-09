Washington Linked To Star WR In Free Agency - Despite Tag Talk

There is an abundant number of wide receivers on the NFL free agency market. One of them being connected to WFT is Pro Bowler Allen Robinson.

Wide receivers on the NFL free agency market? There are about to be a bundle of them. The Buccaneers are taking Chris Godwin off the list, as he is reportedly being franchise-tagged. But the field remains large. We've attached the Washington Football Team to Curtis Samuel of the Carolina Panthers for reasons of coach Ron Rivera-led history.

But an NFL source hints to Washington Football at SI that we should also keep an eye on Allen Robinson, the Chicago Bears wideout who has made one Pro Bowl and in the view of many could be a quarterback away from superstardom.

Unless, that is, if the Bears today put the $18 million franchise tag on Robinson.

Said Bears GM Ryan Pace last week: “We have a ton of respect for Allen. We have to do what’s best for the Bears, too. We consider everything. … No firm decision on that yet, but we know we have it at our disposal. … We want to keep our good players, and Allen is a good player for us.”

During Robinson’s time in Chicago, he often seemed like a weapon on an island. It can be argued that when we evaluate his career numbers - in seven NFL seasons between the Bears and the Jaguars, Robinson has caught 457 passes for 5,999 yards, and 39 touchdowns - the same could be said of his time in Jacksonville, where he made his one Pro Bowl.

Will Washington be interested in using its ample cap room to pair Robinson with emerging standout Terry McLaurin? We're told "yes.''

Will Robinson be interested in coming to the WFT? That depends on the money, obviously, but also ... who will be the QB throwing to him?

, Robinson was asked whether he would consider a return to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team that drafted him out of Penn State. The star wide receiver said that he isn’t going to rule out anything right now. On top of that, there isn’t a solid timeline about when Robinson will make his decision.

“At this point, I’d pretty much be open to everything on the table,” Robinson said recently on Sirius XM Radio “I’m not 100-percent sure what will happen in the next coming weeks as far as being a free agent and things like that, but as everything stands today, I definitely will be open to everything on the table.”

What Washington can offer, we'd argue, is playoff contention, and - with Robinson and a top-notch QB added to the fold - maybe even Super Bowl contention. But is Taylor Heinicke a QB that will draw free agents? Would, say, Cam Newton be a draw?

And another issue, as it relates to the Bears retaining the 6-2 Robinson, who is still just 27 year old: What if Chicago is the team that adds a top-notch QB, using that as a drawing card to keep the receiver? Or ... you, know, uses the tag, regardless of what else they do with their roster?

“I’ve always said that I’ll be here if they’ll have me,'' Robinson said of the Bears. "I’ve got nothing but respect and appreciation for the franchise and for the organization. I think things get twisted with players when they start talking about frustration and things like that, rather than a player just trying to figure out what’s best for themselves and for their career at that specific time. It’s never been too much frustration. It’s a business.”

And we think the Washington Football Team would like to find a way to do business with Allen Robinson - unless Chicago uses the tag to shut down that business.

