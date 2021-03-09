Washington Loses Chance At Tagged Star WR

There is an abundant number of wide receivers on the NFL free agency market. One of them being connected to WFT is Pro Bowler Allen Robinson. But ...

Wide receivers on the NFL free agency market? There are about to be a bundle of them. The Buccaneers are taking Chris Godwin off the list, as he is reportedly being franchise-tagged. But the field remains large. Detroit is not tagging Kenny Golladay. Houston has yet to make a determination on Will Fuller. We've attached the Washington Football Team to Curtis Samuel of the Carolina Panthers for reasons of coach Ron Rivera-led history.

But an NFL source hints to Washington Football at SI that we should also keep an eye on Allen Robinson, the Chicago Bears wideout who has made one Pro Bowl and in the view of many could be a quarterback away from superstardom.

Unless, that is, as the source said, if the Bears today put the $18 million franchise tag on Robinson. And now, according to multiple reports, that is indeed happening.

Said Bears GM Ryan Pace last week: “We have a ton of respect for Allen. We have to do what’s best for the Bears, too. We consider everything. … No firm decision on that yet, but we know we have it at our disposal. … We want to keep our good players, and Allen is a good player for us.”

During Robinson’s time in Chicago, he often seemed like a weapon on an island. It can be argued that when we evaluate his career numbers - in seven NFL seasons between the Bears and the Jaguars, Robinson has caught 457 passes for 5,999 yards, and 39 touchdowns - the same could be said of his time in Jacksonville, where he made his one Pro Bowl.

Would Washington have been interested in using its ample cap room to pair Robinson with emerging standout Terry McLaurin? We're told "yes.''

But now that page turns, with a question remaining: Who will be interested in coming to the WFT? That depends on the money, obviously, but also ... who will be the QB throwing to him?

What Washington can offer, we'd argue, is playoff contention, and - with one of these receivers and a top-notch QB added to the fold - maybe even Super Bowl contention. But is Taylor Heinicke a QB that will draw free agents? Would, say, Cam Newton be a draw?”

The Washington Football Team would like to find a way to do business with a top pass-catcher. Chicago is using the tag to shut down some of that business. But there are other deals to be made.

