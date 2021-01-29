Washington Loses Valued Exec To Falcons

As we first told you a week ago and have been mentioning all year - WFT VP of Player Personnel, Kyle Smith is gone to the Atlanta Falcons

ASHBURN, Va. -- We've been monitoring Kyle Smith's future since early in the regular season and especially in the last two weeks.

Now - we can move on to other tasks at hand. Smith has officially left the Washington Football Team for a lateral-title position as the VP of player personnel for Terry Fontenot and the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith has been with the WFT for 11 years and has steadily risen through the organization. He was promoted to the same position he now holds with Atlanta by Ron Rivera last year.

How did the process go down? Rivera and Smith -- from what we were told - had little to no friction. Sources say, however, that Smith did have some differences with at least one other member of the organization.

When Washington decided to hire two former general managers in Martin Mayhew and Marty Hurney last week, and to not interview Smith for either position or promote him, the writing was more than on the wall.

Initially, four teams were doing due diligence on Smith. The Rams, 49ers, Packers, and Raiders.

Sources told Washington Football on SI that the Falcons reached out last weekend after our initial report and put the hard press on Smith.

Smith met with Atlanta's new GM twice in three days and the deal was wrapped up Thursday night. As we mentioned last week, Washington was not only fully expecting this but they were not going to stand in the way and block a lateral move.

Washington has also reportedly parted ways with three other scouts that have been a part of the organization. Cole Spencer, a national scout, Brian Zeches, a pro scout and personnel coordinator, and Jeff Scott, the assistant director of pro personnel, are all no longer a part of the franchise according to multiple reports.