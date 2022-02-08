Washington Ex Exec Louis Riddick to Interview for Steelers GM Job

Riddick once rose to the position of director of pro personnel for the Washington Commanders.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to interview ESPN commentator Louis Riddick - a former NFL defensive back and Washington front-office executive - for their open general manager position.

As first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Riddick 52, has the opportunity to replace the retired Kevin Colbert.

Riddick, a native of Pennsylvania who played college ball at the University of Pittsburgh before becoming a ninth-round pick in his NFL Draft, has worked as an NFL executive in scouting, in the mid-2000’s rising to the position of director of pro personnel for the Washington Commanders. He later served as the director of pro personnel (2010-2013) with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Riddick, who had two one-year stints playing with the Falcons in the 1992 season and then again in the 1996 season, has long been a respected voice in NFL circles. But more recently, his profile has been on the rise due to his work as an analyst on national TV, including in one of TV’s most premium jobs on ESPN and “Monday Night Football.”

Riddick has been in consideration for general manager posts in the past, most recently for the Detroit Lions.

The Steelers' list of GM candidates (per AllSteelers at SI) includes Louis Riddick, Indianapolis Colts executive Ed Dobbs, Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden and Tennessee Titans vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

Pittsburgh has also involved itself in interviews with a pair of in-house candidates in vice president of football and business administration Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.