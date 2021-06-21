'Washington Meatballs'? Icon Darrell Green Has Nickname Idea

A nickname is coming. A nickname is needed. "The Washington Meatballs''? No. But otherwise? “Let’s roll, baby.”

While there are a host of big-picture reasons for the Washington Football Team to eventually create a "new tradition'' with a new nickname, none of them necessarily have much to do with winning or losing actual football games.

“Give us a name, give us something decent and let’s roll,” said the iconic Darrell Green. “If they go 14-2 like we did my rookie year, they could call them 'The Meatballs.''

No, "The Meatballs'' is not under consideration, as far as we know. But Green - making his point recently as a guest on the “Grant and Danny Show” on 106.7 The Fan - is a voice worth listening to.

First there are his on-field accomplishments. Green is one of the greatest players in Washington Football Team history, the first-round pick in 1983 becoming a part of three Super Bowl championship teams during a brilliant 20-year career that saw him become a seven-time Pro-Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, and in 2008 a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But then there is the football logic.

"Washington Football Team'' remains, in the minds of many, rather cumbersome and awkward. It's a name without actually being a name - something, of course, the franchise plans on fixing sometime soon (as owner Daniel Snyder works through some, well, issues.)

But a 2020 season of being the "Washington Football Team'' didn't stand in the way of a quality season under then-new head coach Ron Rivera, who revitalized the organization in many ways, helping it to be among the NFL's most progressive ... and leading the WFT to a 7-9 record that was good enough for an NFC East title and an NFL playoff berth.

A nickname is coming. A nickname is needed. "The Washington Meatballs''? No. But otherwise? “Let’s roll, baby.”

